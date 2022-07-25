ITM University, Raipur, Organized an interactive session to support students in making the right career choice

, organized an interactive session on "How NOT to screw the PRIME YEARS of your life" by the most recognized youth motivational and educational speaker in India - Akash on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The event was held at a lavish luxury hotel in Raipur - Hotel Babylon International. This exclusive session on self-discipline and career planning was especially for undergraduate students starting their careers. The event was an interactive session by Akash wherein he shared success stories to inspire and motivate the students.

Anupam Sinha (Vice-President of ITM Group of Institutions), CPO Lakshmi Murthy, and ITM training program head Manisha Sachdeva were the dignitaries attending this extraordinary session. , a Chattisgarh-based higher education institution, was established by the esteemed ITM Group of Institutions. ITM Group of Institutions shares 30 years of relevant experience in education. Under its guidance, ITM University has been on a mission to impart industry-oriented education since its inception. The latest session was a part of its vision of making Indian youth career-ready.

CPO Lakshmi Murthy emphasized in her welcome speech that ITM strives to provide a quality education through the right combination of theoretical and practical learning. ITM Group is keen on organizing sessions for students to clarify confusion and help them make informed career decisions.

"While a few students are clear about their career choices, a large chunk of Indian youth face difficulties in choosing the right career path. Career confusion can significantly hurt your growth in your professional life. Therefore, students must learn how to stay focused throughout their student life and identify the optimal professional career. This session is just a series of our efforts to assist our youth in making informed career decisions. Stay tuned with us to know more about our future initiatives," she adds.

In the session, Akash taught students not to get distracted and to focus on their goals. Using his unique storytelling capabilities, he informed the students about the importance of their prime years in building their professional careers and how they should never ruin these years. He further emphasized that techniques like making a daily routine, setting daily goals, and self-discipline can help them stay focused and grow.

Akash shared his mantra of success - avoiding distractions, developing communication skills, introducing reading habits, and a good combination of smart work and hard work.

Operational head - Deepti Mishra, Admission department head - Anand Robert, and the Admission team worked hard to make this one-of-its-kind event successful. The students of the university and the people of Raipur also appreciated the university's efforts to equip the region's students with quality knowledge on career decisions. Parents and students hope that ITM will organize many more sessions like this in the coming times to help the students out.

