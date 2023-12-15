Itochu continues its efforts to promote Environment-friendly behavior through 4 R (Respect, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) complementing Mission LiFE

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 15: Itochu India Pvt. Ltd. conducted an event for their CSR project titled "Environment-friendly behavior through 4 R (Respect, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) complementing Mission LiFE" for the fiscal year 2023-2024, at Maharishi Dayanand Model Primary School, in Gurugram, Haryana, on December 15, 2023. The event was attended by 40 children aged between 6 and 10 and organized in cooperation with Shri Muni Charitable Foundation (MCF), the implementing partner, and ETPA Foundation for Social Development, the technical partner of the project. During the session, children enjoyed the storytellers by a professional storyteller where 'Mottainai Grandma talks about the importance of 4R.

The project was launched to complement the objectives of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), launched by Govt of India. This is a Social Behavioural Change Communication project which is a positive step towards seeking behavioral change amongst its target audiences/beneficiaries pertaining to the responsible utilization of the various resources and adopting environment-friendly behavior to conserve nature. In order to achieve this, storytelling sessions with the children (6-10 years age group) and street plays are going to be conducted across 47 schools of Gurugram district, Haryana and 53 schools of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

This project intends to make a long-term impact in the intervention schools in terms of developing the capacities of the teachers to conduct storytelling sessions with the children (which is a unique and demanding skill) on various aspects of environment and resource-friendly actions. Further, the project also aims towards raising awareness amongst children about the importance and judicious utilization of available resources through different SBCC initiatives viz. Street plays (Nukkad Natak) and Storytelling sessions. For storytelling, picture book series called 'Mottainai Grandma', published by National Book Trust, originally published in Japan By Kodansha Ltd., authored by Mariko Shinju will be used.

Speaking on the occasion, Takeshi Kato, Chairman & Managing Director, Itochu India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are happy to launch the project titled "Environment-friendly behavior through 4 R (Respect, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) complementing Mission LiFE" at Maharishi Dayanand Model Primary School, in Gurugram, Haryana. Mission LiFE is an India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment. This project is a positive attempt towards achieving this objective of Mission LiFE in terms of bringing in responsible behavior amongst its target audiences towards the protection and preservation of the environmental resources through judicious and mindful utilization and promoting environment-friendly actions in their daily lives. This project invites people to be a part of this project to adopt environment and resource-friendly behavior. Itochu continues its commitment to bringing in meaningful social interventions through its CSR initiatives that also complement the priorities of the Government of India. We are also happy to see that concepts of Japan such as 'Mottainai' will complement the objectives of Mission LiFE.

In the end, I want to say that we must spread environmental awareness in our society as well as in our daily routine life. In my view, it is the responsibility of everyone to do our bit for the environment. Therefore, let us work together towards a greener and more sustainable future."

The venue of the inaugural event, Maharishi Dayanand Model Primary School, in Gurugram, Haryana, was established in the year 2004, to provide quality & holistic education to underprivileged children and to enable them to develop into self-reliant, independent, and caring citizens of India.

