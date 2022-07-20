ITR Filing: File your ITR before July 31 for financial year 2021-22

The Income Tax Department has fixed July 31 as the last date for filing the Income Tax Return form for the financial year 2021-22 and is also making the taxpayers aware through frequent SMS. At this time, many types of SMS are being received from the department, which has created confusion among the tax payers.

You may also receive different types of SMS from income tax department from time to time. There is no need to panic about this and there is no need to create any kind of confusion. Once you understand the messages given in this SMS, things will be easy for you. With the help of this you will be able to file your ITR in a better and easier way.

What does data verification mean? -

Income tax department is giving a new message to the tax payers this time. It asks them to match their documents and verify all data before filing ITR. Such SMS from the Income Tax department says to collate your data with documents like Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) before filing ITR.

At this time, the Income Tax Department is incorporating all the data related to annual transactions into AIS, which will not only ease the filing of returns but also increase transparency. Apart from this, your investment information will also be in Form 26AS, which has to be verified by matching the information given in the ITR form. You can download both these forms from the Income Tax Department website.



