"It's a moment of pride to participate in an election of 140 crore people," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das after casting vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das casts his vote with his family in the ongoing fifth phase of voting in Mumbai. The Governor arrived with his wife at the polling station at Activity School, Peddar Road, Mumbai.

After casting the vote RBI Governor said "It's a very proud moment for every Indian. It's a moment of pride to participate in an election of 140 crore people. The process of voting today was very smooth and I would like to congratulate the Election Commission of India and all the officials who have been working throughout the country. It is really a moment of pride for every Indian to vote in these elections. I appeal to every voter to come out and vote".

Union Minister and BJP candidate from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal, also cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai. Industrialist Anil Ambani also participated in the voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai today.

After casting his vote Goyal said ""This election has given me the opportunity to meet several people and take their blessings. Being a Mumbaikar, the way people have hosted me is a wonderful feeling...My family members have come from abroad to exercise their right to vote,"

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling for 35 assembly constituencies of the Odisha legislative assembly will also take place simultaneously on Monday.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting. The fifth phase will witness key contests in various constituencies.

Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are looking for electoral success. Eight states/UTs going for polls in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow are going to the polls in this phase, which has in the past suffered from urban apathy in voting.

Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 are from Maharashtra, 7 are from West Bengal, 5 are from Bihar, 3 are from Jharkhand, 5 are from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In a bid to create a peaceful atmosphere for the electors, a total of 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock across the 94,732 polling stations.

The ECI said that the polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and other basic facilities to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment. T

The Commission has called upon voters to turn out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. Until now, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have seen a voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95 per cent.

