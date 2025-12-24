It's Time to Celebrate the Holidays in Style at The Deltin, Daman

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 24: This holiday season, just a scenic drive away from Surat and Mumbai, The Deltin, Daman sets the stage for an unforgettable Christmas and New Year celebrationwhere festive indulgence, live entertainment, and celebratory dining come together against the charm of India's only offshore gaming and entertainment destination.

Whether you're planning a cozy Christmas gathering with loved ones or looking to ring in 2026 with high-energy celebrations, The Deltin, Daman promises a thoughtfully curated festive calendar designed to elevate every moment of the season.

A Festive Christmas Eve at Vegas

Christmas Eve at Vegas, The Deltin's all-day dining restaurant, is all about coming together over great food and holiday cheer. Guests can look forward to a lavish festive buffet featuring classic Christmas favourites, decadent desserts, and a celebratory beverage to set the mood. Perfect for families, friends, and corporate groups, the evening offers a warm, relaxed ambience to mark the start of the festivities.

Date: 24th December 2025

Time: 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Price: Starting at INR 1,599 (exclusive of taxes)

A Laid-Back Christmas Day Brunch

On Christmas Day, unwind with a leisurely festive brunch at Vegas. Designed for a relaxed afternoon, the brunch showcases seasonal flavours, comforting holiday classics, and a generous buffet spread paired with a festive mocktail. It's the perfect way to slow down and savour the spirit of Christmas with family and friends.

Date: 25th December 2025

Time: 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Price: Starting at INR 1,199 + taxes

Ring in 2026 with a Spectacular New Year's Eve

As the year comes to a close, The Deltin, Daman turns up the glamour with a high-octane New Year's Eve Countdown Celebration. The night features a power-packed live performance by Jyotsna Navandar of Indian Idol fame, electrifying DJ sets, Silky Angels dance performances, unlimited beverages, and a lavish dinnerculminating in an unforgettable countdown to 2026.

Designed for those who love to celebrate big, the New Year's Eve party promises an immersive night of music, energy, and celebration, making it a top pick for Surat partygoers looking for a premium year-end getaway.

