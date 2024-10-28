Itsy Bitsy Acquires Craft Store of India to Expand Creative Offerings and Empower Rural Women

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: In a significant turn of events, Craft Store of India, an online platform for DIY supplies and home Decor gifting solutions, has been acquired by Itsy Bitsy, a market leader in the same space.

The acquisition happened in early September 2024 in the presence of Aditi Jain and Tushar Goel, founders of Craft Store of India, and Rashmi & Harish Closepet, founders of Itsy Bitsy.

The acquisition ensures that the customers and followers of Craft Store of India will continue to be served with top-quality products and excellent service through Itsy Bitsy's well-established infrastructure.

Both companies share a passion for promoting creativity, craftsmanship, and DIY culture in India, which will only grow stronger through this partnership.

Speaking on the acquisition, Aditi Jain, CEO of Craft Store of India, highlighted that "acquisition by Itsy Bitsy is not just a business milestone for us, but a meaningful way to ensure that our vision continues to grow. Itsy Bitsy's dedication to the DIY space aligns perfectly with what we've built over the years. For us, this transition represents an exciting new chapter, and we know that what we've created will be nurtured and expanded under their leadership."

Itsy Bitsy is one of India's leading hobby, arts, and craft retail chains, founded by Rashmi and Harish Closepet in 2007. With a strong vision to promote creativity and crafting in the country, Itsy Bitsy offers a vast range of over 25,000 products, including DIY supplies, art materials, home decor, and more. The brand operates 39+ stores across India and an extensive online platform, making it a one-stop shop for hobbyists and craft enthusiasts.

Rashmi Closepet, Founder and Managing Director of Itsy Bitsy, highlighted the significance of this acquisition for the company.

"This acquisition is very important to us. It allows us to expand our offerings and provide Craft Store of India's customers with a wider range of art and craft supplies," she said.

She further added, "At Itsy Bitsy, we currently support nearly 3,000 women through meaningful jobs. With this growth, we aim to create even more job opportunities for women in rural India."

"The opportunity to make a positive impact in their lives fills me with immense gratitude," she concluded.

For Tushar Goel also this acquisition marks an important step as for him and Aditi building Craft Store from the ground up was an incredibly fulfilling journey.

"It has taken countless hours of hard work, creativity, and persistence to bring our vision to life. This acquisition is an emotional moment for us because it's a reflection of everything we've built. Knowing that our efforts will continue to make an impact through Itsy Bitsy makes this transition truly special and rewarding," he said.

The Journey of Craft Store of India

Craft Store of India began its journey in 2019. Aditi Jain and Tushar Goel founded it with a vision to celebrate the rich culture of craftsmanship and creativity. What started as a small venture focused on personalised handmade cards has evolved into one of India's most trusted names in DIY, home decor, and artisan-based gifting space.

The range of products that the Craft Store offered reflected the craftsmanship that India is known for, and aimed to bridge the gap between traditional artisans and modern consumers through their platform.

Aditi Jain said, "When we started Craft Store of India, our primary goal was to create a platform that celebrated Indian craftsmanship and brought unique, handmade products to a wider audience. The initial period was both exciting and challenging, as we had to build everything from scratch."

She further added that what truly inspired her and Tushar was the overwhelming response from their customers. Their support, along with the couple's focus on quality and community engagement, allowed them to expand their offerings and create a brand that people could trust and love.

Within 5 years, Craft Store of India expanded its customer base to over 40,000 active customers, delivered more than 60,000 orders, and attracted over 400,000 website visitors annually, with a growing social media community of 95,000 followers

Tushar Goel feels that the reason behind the growth of the company in such a short time was because of its focus on creativity and customer satisfaction.

"We have a stellar 4.9/5 star rating on Google, backed by more than 1,200 reviews. One of the remarkable aspects of Craft Store of India is that we've achieved 100% organic growth which is a rare feat," Goel said.

Mrs. Jain also highlighted how in the initial years of starting the company, the pandemic struck, bringing its own set of challenges.

'We were operating out of a single room in our home, packing every order by hand,' she shared. A special moment for them was when they set a unique ringtone that played every time they received an order. 'That sound became a little beacon of hope during those tough daysit gave us the motivation to keep pushing forward,' she recalled"

Itsy Bitsy plans to integrate the products, social media platforms, and digital assets of Craft Store of India into its operations. Craft Store of India's customers will now be served from Itsy Bitsy platform.

The combined resources will allow Itsy Bitsy to tap into new markets and offer enhanced value to customers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor