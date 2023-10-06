iTvara Plans Major Expansion, Redefines Luxury with its Homestays in Goa and Rishikesh

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 6: New-age travel and homestay company, iTvara, is thrilled to announce its ambitious expansion into two of India's most attractive tourist destinations: Goa and Rishikesh. With a focus on providing guests with opulent and individualized stays, iTvara is ready to reinvent the hotel industry in these picturesque locations.

iTvara ERAYA Goa: The Epitome of Luxury

iTvara ERAYA Goa, the two new properties by iTvara are located in a beautiful leafy inland district of Goa, Arpora. The guests can delve into the luxury as the opulent 4 BHK villas are just 1.2 miles away from Baga Beach in Old Goa.

Other attractive tourist destinations to visit around the villas include Anjuna Beach, Vagator and Candolim, and Calangute Beach.

Manisha Singh, Co-founder, iTvara said, "We are excited to introduce two new villas in Goa. Each property comes with a private pool and can easily accomodate a big group of 12-14 guests."

These meticulously named properties, which mean Fourtune's Favorite, redefine extravagance with luxurious furniture, contemporary convenience, lush gardens, huge balconies, and an outdoor pool that is open all year round.

Conquering Rishikesh with its 5th Property

iTvara is further expanding its wings in Rishikesh with its 5th property which gives a 360-degree view of the entire holy city, the free-flowing Ganga river, and the gigantic mountains.

Expressing her pride in the company's success in Rishikesh, Pallavi Verma, Co-founder, iTvara said, "With our two independent villas, two penthouses, and a Ganga-facing apartment, we have already become a well-known name in the city. Our homestays in Rishikesh are located in affluent neighborhoods offering guests peace and tranquility while being accessible to all of the city's major tourist attractions."

Serving Quality Food to the Guests

iTvara is committed to sustainable living and serving quality food to the guests. In addition to offering them opulent lodgings, the company places a high value on the dining experience of the guests. The company has in-house kitchens at all of its locations serving high-quality meals to guests while providing a variety of cuisines to choose from along with accommodating their dietary needs.

iTvara: A Beautiful Journey of Passion and Friendship

iTvara, a Sanskrit word meaning "Traveller," was founded in 2015 by three childhood friends - Manisha Singh, Pallavi Verma, and Sonia Chaudhary - who were inspired by their shared passion for traveling.

iTvara's journey continues with its unwavering determination and commitment to creating memorable travel experiences for its guests.

Going ahead, the company plans to expand its horizons by opening more properties in different regions of India and championing the feat of women entrepreneurs in the travel industry.

"The growing awareness of the homestay culture in India has been a driving force behind our company's success and it will further aid our expansion plans," said Sonia Chaudhary, Co-founder, iTvara.

iTvara - a women-owned company - strongly believes in empowering women along with men in the travel sector by promoting diversity and facilitating comfort by offering luxurious homestays.

Visit https://www.ITvarastays.com/ for more details about iTvara and its services.

