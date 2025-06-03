iValue Group partners with Dynatrace to Deliver Advanced AI-Powered Observability Solutions Across Key Asian Markets

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3: iValue Group has partnered with Dynatrace to bring its leading AI-powered observability platform to enterprises across India, Singapore, Dubai, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia. Dynatrace enables the world's largest enterprises to transform complexity into their greatest asset, helping them understand their systems and data to analyze, automate, and innovate faster. The Dynatrace platform provides businesses with a holistic view of their entire digital ecosystem, removing the burden of operational monitoring and alert management. By automating these tasks, businesses are empowered to drive their business forward by focusing on innovation and delivering experiences customers love, capabilities which iValue Group will now distribute, implement, and support for customers throughout the region.

"At a time when the world's reliance on software has never been greater, the success of businesses hinges on their ability to analyse complex digital systems, automate processes and innovate faster," said Alex Lim, Senior Director, Partners APAC, at Dynatrace. "To achieve this, a modern, AI-powered approach to observability is critical. The Dynatrace platform delivers an unmatched level of insight that helps organizations understand their business like never before. We are excited to work with iValue to empower customers to make better business decisions, increase reliability, and achieve greater resilience."

Government organizations increasingly rely on complex IT infrastructures to deliver services and ensure secure interactions with citizens. As part of this partnership, iValue Group will provide Dynatrace solutions exclusively to government entities, leveraging its deep expertise in public sector requirements and its proven track record of delivering value through technology-driven solutions.

Dynatrace's advanced observability platform uses AI and automation to provide actionable insights, optimize application performance, and predict potential issues before they impact operations. With its ability to monitor public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, Dynatrace is ideally suited to modernize cloud operations and enable seamless digital experiences for critical government functions.

"We are excited to partner with Dynatrace to bring AI-driven observability solutions tailored to the unique requirements of government entities," said R Venkatesh - Chief Revenue Officer of iValue Group. "Government organizations are increasingly looking for solutions that provide real-time insights into their IT ecosystems. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to enabling secure and efficient digital transformation for public sector organizations in India."

iValue Group, the fastest-growing Strategic Technology Advisor, secures and manages enterprises' digital assets in hybrid-cloud environments. With 500+ experts, we offer custom solutions and services, partnering with top OEMs across India, SAARC and SEA. iValue cloud based CoE showcases 25+ integrated solutions stack across OEMs to facilitate risk-free technology adoption in double quick time for our Partners business growth. iValue has direct presence across India, SAARC and Southeast Asia, with local teams covering business and technical needs of partners to address their customer needs across the regions.

