IVF Success Is Not Just About Age: Here's What Really Matters, Explains Dr. Seema Bajaj of Omya Fertility

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: It's often believed that a woman's age is the ultimate determinant of IVF success. While age undeniably influences fertility, leading fertility expert Dr. Seema Bajaj, Founder & Medical Director of Omya Fertility, emphasizes that this perception oversimplifies a much more complex process.

"At Omya Fertility, we've seen many women in their late 40s conceive successfully through IVF," says Dr. Bajaj. "The secret lies in understanding that age is just one factor success also depends on the right diagnosis, tailored protocols, and emotional readiness."

Looking Beyond Age: The Real Drivers of IVF Success

Contrary to common belief, IVF success is shaped by a combination of biological, lifestyle, and emotional factors. Dr. Bajaj highlights several key areas that significantly influence outcomes.

1. Ovarian Reserve and Egg Quality

It's not merely the number of eggs that matters it's their quality. Healthy eggs increase the likelihood of normal fertilization and healthy embryo development. Omya Fertility evaluates each patient's AMH (Anti-Mullerian Hormone) levels and Antral Follicle Count (AFC) to assess ovarian reserve and design stimulation protocols accordingly.

"With personalized ovarian stimulation and advanced embryo culture techniques, even women with low AMH can achieve pregnancy," Dr. Bajaj adds.

2. Sperm Health: The Other Half of Fertility

Infertility isn't just a woman's concern nearly 40-50% of cases involve male factors. Issues like poor sperm motility or DNA fragmentation can impact embryo quality.

At Omya Fertility, advanced diagnostic tests and techniques such as ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection) ensure that only the healthiest sperm fertilize the egg, maximizing fertilization potential.

3. The Uterine Environment: Where the Embryo Implants

A healthy uterus is as critical as a healthy embryo. Even when embryos are of top quality, implantation fails if the uterine lining is unreceptive. Omya Fertility uses tools like Endometrial Receptivity Analysis (ERA), 3D ultrasounds, and hysteroscopy to ensure the uterus is ready for implantation.

"The uterus is like the soil that nurtures the seed," explains Dr. Bajaj. "We make sure the soil is healthy before we plant the embryo."

4. Lifestyle and Nutrition: Building the Foundation

Today's fast-paced lifestyle often disrupts hormonal balance, ovulation, and sperm production. Factors like poor diet, stress, smoking, and inadequate sleep all affect fertility.

Omya Fertility incorporates dietary counseling and lifestyle management into every treatment plan. A diet rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins can significantly improve egg and sperm quality. Regular exercise and stress reduction through yoga or mindfulness also enhance treatment outcomes.

5. Personalized IVF Protocols: One Size Doesn't Fit All

Every couple's fertility journey is different and so should be their treatment. Omya Fertility is known for creating individualized IVF protocols based on each patient's medical history, hormone profile, and previous treatment responses.

For women with PCOS, low AMH, or recurrent IVF failures, customized stimulation, blastocyst transfers, and embryo freezing strategies help optimize results.

"Personalization is the future of fertility medicine," says Dr. Bajaj. "The right plan can make the difference between disappointment and success."

6. The Role of Technology: Science Meets Precision

Behind every successful IVF cycle lies cutting-edge lab support. Omya Fertility houses state-of-the-art embryology labs equipped with time-lapse incubators, laser-assisted hatching, and vitrification for advanced embryo freezing.

These innovations allow embryologists to monitor embryo development continuously and select the best-quality embryos for transfer increasing pregnancy rates even in complex cases.

7. Emotional Health: The Silent Game-Changer

Undergoing IVF can be emotionally taxing. The stress of repeated cycles and societal pressure can take a toll on a couple's mental well-being.

Recognizing this, Omya Fertility offers emotional counseling, support sessions, and relaxation therapies to help couples stay positive and resilient throughout the process.

"Stress directly impacts hormonal function. When the mind is calmer, the body responds better to treatment," explains Dr. Bajaj.

8. The Omya Advantage: Compassion Meets Clinical Excellence

Under the leadership of Dr. Seema Bajaj, Omya Fertility has emerged as one of India's leading centers for IVF, ICSI, IUI, and fertility preservation. The clinic is widely recognized for its ethical practices, transparent communication, and patient-first philosophy.

Many of Omya's success stories include women who had multiple failed IVF attempts elsewhere, those with low ovarian reserve, and even couples in their early 40s who conceived through carefully managed frozen embryo transfers.

"Hope doesn't end with age," says Dr. Bajaj. "With the right medical expertise, lifestyle support, and emotional strength, every couple can realize their dream of parenthood."

About Omya Fertility

Founded by Dr. Seema Bajaj, Omya Fertility is a premier IVF and reproductive medicine center in India, offering advanced fertility treatments such as IVF, ICSI, IUI, egg and sperm freezing, and donor programs. With clinics in Delhi and across India, Omya Fertility combines modern technology, medical excellence, and compassionate care to help couples fulfill their dream of having a child.

Media Contact:

Omya Fertility

Email: info@omyafertility.com

Website: www.omyafertility.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor