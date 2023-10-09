IWMBuzz introduces 'Manoranjan News': Your go-to Hindi entertainment news portal

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 9: Manoranjan News promises to be the ultimate destination for all entertainment enthusiasts, offering a seamless experience in Hindi, ensuring that language is no barrier to staying informed about favorite celebrities, Bollywood updates, and much more.

IWMBuzz, the leading entertainment news platform with a global audience, is excited to unveil its sister portal, 'Manoranjan News,' earlier pronounced as 'IWMBuzz Hindi.' This new venture is dedicated to delivering the latest updates, current affairs, and entertainment news in Hindi, catering to the vibrant Indian audience.

Website URL: https://www.manoranjannews.com/

Since its inception in 2017, IWMBuzz.com has garnered immense popularity, with approximately 20 million monthly active visitors across its web, social media, and app platforms. With this remarkable growth, IWMBuzz.com aims to deepen its connection with the Indian audience by venturing into the heart of the Indian colloquial - the Hindi language.

Under its umbrella, IWMBuzz Media proudly owns engaging and highly publicized IPs, including the IWMBuzz Digital (OTT) Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, and India Gaming Awards. These events have cemented IWMBuzz's position as a go-to platform for top stars in Bollywood and entertainment industry professionals to engage with their audience.

Siddhartha Laik, the visionary founder and Editor-in-chief of IWMBuzz, reflects on this significant milestone, "From the outset, our mission has been to provide the Indian audience with authentic and positive entertainment content. As we reach new heights, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our readers for their staunch support."

"For us at IWMBuzz, launching Manoranjan News is like adding a pinch of masala to the already flavorful Bollywood pot! It's all about bringing the zing and energy of Hindi entertainment to our audience in a way that resonates with their hearts," says Franklin Tuscano (Founder, CTO), the mastermind behind IWMBuzz's tech innovation.

"Launching Manoranjan News was a natural progression for IWMBuzz, as it seeks to reach a broader mass of Hindi-speaking audience in India," Siddhartha Laik envisions expanding IWMBuzz into other major Indian languages, reflecting the platform's commitment to serving diverse audiences across the nation.

IWMBuzz's journey of success continues with Manoranjan News, where the power of Hindi language meets the magic of entertainment news, making it a must-visit destination for all entertainment aficionados.

IWMBuzz is a leading entertainment news platform that caters to a global audience, providing the latest updates, exclusive interviews, and exciting stories from the world of entertainment. With a strong digital presence and a diverse range of IPs, IWMBuzz has established itself as a trusted source of information for Bollywood enthusiasts and entertainment industry professionals worldwide.

