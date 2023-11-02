ixigo Announces Diwali Travel Bonanza Sale: Exclusive Discounts on Flights and Hotels starting 1st November

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 2: ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited), India's leading online travel aggregator (OTA), is delighted to announce its much-anticipated Diwali Travel Bonanza Sale, commencing from November 1st to November 7th, 2023. During this festive period, travellers can enjoy incredible discounts on flight and hotel bookings, making their Diwali travels more affordable and delightful.

During the sale, ICICI Bank, OneCard, American Express, AU Small Finance Bank credit card holders, and Simpl users can avail an exciting 15 per cent discount on flight tickets. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail this offer on November 1st and the offer is also applicable on 7th November for ICICI net banking. OneCard credit card holders can avail the offer on November 2nd, American Express cardholders on November 3rd and 4th, while Simpl users can enjoy the discount on November 6th. Additionally, travellers can also enjoy a flat 15 per cent off on hotel bookings throughout the sale period (November 1st-7th) using the code 'DIWALI'.

Rajnish Kumar & Aloke Bajpai, Co-founders of ixigo, said, "We understand the joy of travel during the festive season. We are thrilled to present our Diwali Bonanza Sale, offering exclusive discounts on flights and hotels, to enhance the festive spirits of our users. Our Diwali Bonanza Sale promises unmatched discounts, providing travellers with an opportunity to explore and celebrate the festival of lights without any financial burden. We invite all travel enthusiasts to take advantage of this golden opportunity and experience the joy of saving on their flight & hotel bookings."

Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. ixigo assists travellers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science-led innovations. The ixigo, ConfirmTkt and AbhiBus apps allow travellers to book train tickets, flight tickets, bus tickets, hotels, and cabs and provide travel utility tools and services developed using in-house proprietary algorithms and crowd-sourced information. In 2022, as per data.ai, ixigo was featured in the Top 10 most downloaded travel apps worldwide.

