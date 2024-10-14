IYDF and 3J Dance and Music Academy Bring Joy and Hope to Children at Jay Shankar Seva Ashram

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with 3J Dance and Music Academy, held a heartwarming event at the Jay Shankar Seva Ashram orphanage. This initiative aimed to provide essential living and educational supplies to the children, along with a range of engaging activities to fill their day with joy and creativity. The event was organised by Said Manish Raila of 3J Dance and Music Academy, with enthusiastic support from 12 volunteers, including Soudamani, Sandhya, Kabita, Shravani, Laxmi, Riku, Manish, Umesh, Dhananjay, Jackie, Samuel, and Ansuman.

Diverse Aid to Support Growth and Well-being

During the event, IYDF and 3J Dance and Music Academy brought a variety of much-needed supplies, including 60 kg of rice, 5 kg of lentils, 5 kg of soybeans, 5 kg of protein powder, two and a half trays of eggs, 10 packets of biscuits, and 5 liters of cooking oil. Additionally, they provided stationery and learning materials to support the children's educational needs, such as 45 packs of oil pastels, 45 packs of colored pencils, 10 sets of pencils, 100 erasers, 100 sharpeners, 20 notebooks, and 20 coloring books. The children also received 45 backpacks and a variety of sports equipment, including badminton sets, footballs, and jump ropes, encouraging them to stay active and enjoy physical activities.

Bharati Nahak, head of Jay Shankar Seva Ashram, expressed her gratitude, stating, "These supplies not only help meet the children's daily needs but also make them feel the warmth and care of society. We are immensely thankful to IYDF and 3J Dance and Music Academy for their generous support."

A Day Full of Fun and Creativity: Painting, Dance, Singing, and Prayers

The event kicked off at 11:00 AM and lasted until 4:00 PM. The volunteers joined the children in a variety of activities, including painting, singing, dancing, and prayers. These activities enriched the children's daily routines, allowing them to showcase their talents and creativity in a joyful atmosphere. The painting session allowed the children to unleash their imagination, using vibrant colors to create beautiful works of art. The dance and singing segments were lively and filled with laughter, with the children and volunteers dancing together and filling the orphanage with joy.

Said Manish Raila shared his thoughts, saying, "Organising an event like this has been incredibly rewarding. The children welcomed us with open arms and even presented us with flowers as a token of their gratitude. Seeing the pure smiles on their faces as they received their gifts is something we will all cherish. We are deeply grateful to IYDF for their support in making this event possible."

Volunteer Reflections: The True Meaning of Giving

The volunteers felt the deep significance of their efforts. One volunteer remarked, "Today's event made me realize the importance of social responsibility. The children's smiles showed us that even the smallest acts of kindness can have a profound impact on their lives." After the event, the volunteers expressed how their contributions not only brought happiness to the children but also enriched their own lives with a sense of purpose and fulfillment.

The volunteers added, "This experience showed us that everyone has the ability to bring joy to others by giving their time and effort. We hope to have more opportunities like this in the future to spread love and care to more children in need."

IYDF and 3J Dance and Music Academy: Fulfilling Social Responsibility with Compassion

IYDF is dedicated to helping vulnerable children and youth around the world by providing educational support and essential resources. This collaboration with 3J Dance and Music Academy reflects IYDF's mission to "bring about change through action." The academy not only provided material support to the children but also fostered a sense of care and belonging through interactive activities.

Bharati Nahak, the head of Jay Shankar Seva Ashram, commented that events like these inspire and encourage the children. "The children were able to showcase their talents through different activities, building their confidence and experiencing the joy of teamwork," she said. She hopes to continue working with IYDF and other charitable organizations in the future to provide more resources and support to the orphanage.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Love and Hope

The success of this event has laid the foundation for future collaborations between IYDF and 3J Dance and Music Academy. IYDF has expressed its commitment to continuing its partnerships with local businesses and organizations to support disadvantaged children and youth, ensuring they grow up in environments filled with love and hope. Through events like this, volunteers have gained a deeper understanding of the importance of giving back and look forward to contributing more to society in the future.

The joint effort of IYDF and 3J Dance and Music Academy demonstrates how people can come together to bring positive change to others' lives through compassionate action. Their contributions have brightened the children's lives and lit a path of hope for their future.

