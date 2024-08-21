IYDF and 3J Dance and Music Academy Bring Love and Hope to Children in Sundargarh, Odisha

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: On the afternoon of August 18, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with 3J Dance and Music Academy to host a heartwarming charity event at the Peace Life Residential Hostel in Sundargarh, Odisha. Organized by Sai Manish Raila, with the support of Subodh Bardhan, the event aimed to provide essential aid and bring joy and hope to underprivileged children.

A dedicated team of volunteers, including Jeckey Tandia, Nupur Tandia, Vishwa Hota, Ishita Sahoo, Rahul Ray, and Sourav Agarwal, actively participated in every aspect of the event, ensuring that the 45 children in attendance experienced a day filled with laughter and support. The event took place in the village of Panaspara, Sundargarh, where all participants contributed to creating a warm and memorable afternoon.

The organizers prepared a wide range of aid materials for the children, including rice, puffed rice, soybeans, refined oil, biscuits, cakes, lentils, school bags, pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, colored pencils, rulers, sharpeners, coloring books, and chocolates. Additionally, sports equipment such as cricket bats, footballs, badminton sets, jump ropes, and rackets were provided, catering not only to the children's daily needs but also supporting their extracurricular activities.

The event was marked by joyous laughter and vibrant activities. The children enthusiastically took part in a variety of events, including a small feast, drawing competitions, dance performances, singing, and the distribution of school bags and other aid materials. Each activity was infused with love and care, allowing the children to showcase their talents and enthusiasm.

Sai Manish Raila expressed his gratitude and sense of fulfillment in collaborating with IYDF to organize such an event. He extended special thanks to IYDF for their support, which enabled him to bring happiness and hope to these deserving children. The event provided not only material assistance but also a profound sense of joy and satisfaction for all participants involved.

Through this joint effort, IYDF and 3J Dance and Music Academy brought much-needed love and warmth to the underprivileged children of Sundargarh. This event demonstrated both organizations' deep understanding of social responsibility and unwavering commitment to child welfare. It not only enhanced the quality of life for these children but also infused the community with greater love and hope.

