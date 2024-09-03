IYDF and 7X Dance Studio Light Up Hope for Orphanage Children

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and 7X Dance Studio brought warmth and joy to the children at Auxillium Navajeevana Orphanage through a heartwarming charity event. Held on the afternoon of August 31, the event aimed to provide essential aid and emotional support to 60 orphans.

Event Highlights

The event was organized by Vishal Onnya and supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Ronil Louis, Janet Louis, Siddhi Tibrewal, Dhriti Tibrewal, Srinivas Reddy, Avinash Sonkable, M. Kartik, Rahul Kamble, Shaik Zeshan, Arti Attal, Mansi Jain, Vaishnavi Joshi, Vishal, and Rakhi Maji. Together, they ensured that the orphanage received not only valuable resources but also an experience filled with joy and connection.

Aid Distribution

With the assistance of Mrs. Bala, a wide range of essential items were distributed to the children. These included books, chocolates, chips, hygiene products (such as sanitary pads, soap, perfume, and lotion), stationery (including colored pencils and pens), as well as rice and lentils. These provisions were carefully chosen to meet the children's basic needs while also bringing a touch of happiness to their daily lives.

Interactive Activities

Beyond the distribution of aid, the event featured lively dance sessions and games such as Kho Kho and Dog in the Bone. The children eagerly participated, showcasing their energy and creativity. The team from 7X Dance Studio joined in the fun, creating a memorable experience full of laughter and joy for everyone involved.

Organizer's Reflections

A representative from 7X Dance Studio shared their thoughts on the event: "We are truly honored to serve these children in need. Seeing their smiles and happiness filled our hearts with joy. This event was not only about providing care to the children but also about realizing the profound impact of helping others."

Preparation and Planning

In the lead-up to the event, volunteers conducted a thorough survey, visiting the orphanage to understand the children's daily needs and engage with them directly. This groundwork ensured that the aid provided was closely aligned with the children's actual requirements, contributing to the event's overall success.

This event not only provided tangible support to the children but also made them feel the warmth and care of the community. The collaboration between IYDF and 7X Dance Studio exemplifies the selfless dedication of society to the welfare of children. We look forward to future partnerships that will continue to bring hope and light to the lives of those in need.

