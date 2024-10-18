IYDF and Abhyaasam Wellness Studio Bring Warmth and Hope to Children in Gorakhpur

VMPL

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Abhyaasam Wellness Studio & Training Academy, organized a heartfelt charity event at Asian Shahyogi Sanstha India. Led by Mr. Abhishek Srivastava, a team of 14 dedicated volunteers, including Shreyanshi Srivastava, Neelima Srivastava, Seema Pandey, Aditya Srivastava, Alpna Solanki, Graima Jaiswal, Neha, Atul, Sandeep Srivastava, Dr. Reena, Neetu, Shakuntala, Pratibha, and Raghvendra Gupta, joined together to provide essential supplies and genuine care for the children.

A Day of Generous Donations and Joyful Interaction The volunteers brought a range of supplies for the 30 children, including rice, lentils, Soan Papdi, savory snacks, Kellogg's Chocos, biscuits, sweets, baby food (such as Cerelac and Lactogen), and 20 school bags. These donations offered practical support, ensuring better dietary conditions and access to educational resources for the children.

The event was filled with a warm and lively atmosphere, as volunteers and children engaged in various interactive activities such as introductions, solo and group singing, dancing, poetry recitations, drawing competitions, and group games. The children eagerly participated, showcasing their talents and sharing their dreams and aspirations under the guidance of the volunteers. The sight of the children encouraging and supporting one another left the volunteers deeply moved.

Volunteers Reflect on the Spirit of Giving and Gratitude Following the event, Mr. Abhishek Srivastava shared his thoughts: "This experience was unforgettable for all of us. The joy on the children's faces was evident when they saw us, and some of the older ones even remembered our names, which was incredibly touching. Seeing the children play together and support each other brought us immense happiness."

The volunteers expressed how the children's carefree nature and mutual encouragement warmed their hearts. "We are honored to have taken part in this event. It not only allowed us to help the children but also left us deeply touched and filled with a sense of fulfillment," they remarked.

IYDF: Committed to Promoting Youth Welfare and Realizing Dreams The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to the growth and development of young people worldwide. By providing essential supplies and emotional support, IYDF helps children in need move toward a brighter future. This partnership with Abhyaasam Wellness Studio exemplified IYDF's mission to support children not only materially but also by encouraging and inspiring them. Ravi Simon, the head of the beneficiary organization, expressed his deep gratitude to IYDF and the volunteer team, recognizing the profound impact these activities have on the children's well-being.

A Pledge to Continue Bringing Love and Support to More Children IYDF and Abhyaasam Wellness Studio have pledged to keep supporting children through charitable events, planning to expand their outreach and collaborate with more volunteers and organizations. The volunteers expressed that helping these children and witnessing their growth is a meaningful and rewarding endeavor.

The event not only provided practical support to the children but also gave the volunteers a sense of inner fulfillment. IYDF remains committed to creating a future filled with love and hope for young people, working together with supporters to bring about positive social change.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor