New Delhi [India], August 1: A heartfelt event organized by IYDF and Acoustic Yard took place at the Waisenheim Orphanage in Sapetiya, Udaipur, Rajasthan. The event aimed to help underprivileged children at the orphanage fulfill their cricket dreams and was a resounding success.

The event was organized by Nitin Bhandari and volunteer Archit Chhajed. Acoustic Yard, a company that sells musical equipment, is committed not only to music education but also to improving the lives of underprivileged children through charitable efforts.

The event was held at Waisenheim Orphanage, located at JPR8+9JW, Sukher Rd, Pahada, Udaipur, Sapetiya, Rajasthan 313001. Arvind Sharma, the head of the orphanage, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support from IYDF and Acoustic Yard.

Volunteers brought a variety of aid materials, including notebooks, pens, kachoris, Frooti drinks, cakes, chips, savory snacks, bananas, rice, oil, clothing, cricket bats, and balls. These supplies not only met the children's basic needs but also provided the necessary equipment for them to play cricket.

During the event, volunteers dined with the 20 children from the orphanage and organized a friendly cricket match. The children enjoyed the food and experienced the joy of playing cricket. The event was filled with laughter and joy, and the children's faces beamed with happiness.

At the end of the event, the organizers expressed their joy and pride in hosting such an event. Seeing the children's smiles and their hopes for the future underscored the significance of the event.

As an aid organization, IYDF is dedicated to supporting underprivileged children in orphanages, providing them with more opportunities and resources. This collaboration with Acoustic Yard brought not only material assistance but also a sense of societal care and warmth.

Looking ahead, IYDF and Acoustic Yard will continue to work together to help more underprivileged children achieve their dreams. We believe that every child has the potential to become an outstanding cricket player, and with the support of the community, their dreams will gradually come true.

