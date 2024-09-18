IYDF and ACT Foundation Bring Care and Skills to Underprivileged Children: Creative Arts and Life Skills Training Event in Mumbai

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: On 14 September 2024, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and ACT Foundation successfully organized a special charity event at New Look Apartment in Dadar, Mumbai. This event aimed to provide support to underprivileged children by supplying essential items and offering creative arts, mentorship programs, and life skills training. The initiative not only offered tangible aid but also inspired the children's creativity and self-confidence through various interactive activities.

Volunteer Team: Selfless Dedication and Acts of Kindness

The event was led by Raju Shivaji Bangar, with active participation from 15 volunteers, including Raju Bangar, Sunny Barge, Dinesh Barge, Prashant Gunjal, Sagar Borchate, Sagar Gaikwad, Shubham Sonar, Sumedh More, Prashant Auti, Kapil Sonar, Sanjay More, Vinayak Dalvi, Rajkumar Singh, Sandesh Baikar, and Manohar Bhalekar. These volunteers played vital roles throughout the event, ensuring its smooth execution and leaving a lasting impact on the children through their selfless efforts. The ACT Foundation, as the supporting organization, demonstrated its strong sense of social responsibility by contributing through donations and volunteer involvement to improve the living conditions of local underprivileged children.

Donated Supplies: Comprehensive Support for Living and Learning

A wide variety of supplies were donated during the event, covering different aspects of the children's daily life and learning. These included 15 kilograms of flour, 10 litres of cooking oil, 10 kilograms of poha (flattened rice), 10 kilograms of sugar, 10 packs of bread, 5 jars of jam, 20 packets of noodles, 25 bottles of juice, 30 snack packs, 5 packs of chocolate, 5 kilograms of dry fruits, 10 school bags, 30 notebooks, 100 pens, 100 pencils, 25 paintbrushes, 50 toothbrushes, 50 tubes of toothpaste, 50 bars of bath soap, 50 laundry soaps, 10 bottles of hand wash, 40 bath sponges, 5 kilograms of detergent, 2 bottles of shampoo, 25 combs, and 5 sets of rackets and balls, along with 5 badminton sets and 5 chess sets.

These donations not only provided essential support for the children's living conditions but also created a conducive environment for their learning and recreation. The children received these items with joy and gratitude, which positively impacted their daily lives.

Event Highlights: Creative Arts and Life Skills Training

The event's primary focus was its interactive sessions, which included creative arts classes, mentorship programs, and life skills training. Volunteers led the children in drawing and creative arts activities, encouraging them to freely express their imagination and creativity on paper. Through these artistic endeavours, the children not only found joy in creating but also developed their self-confidence and teamwork skills.

The mentorship segment helped the children understand how to plan for their futures. Volunteers shared personal experiences and career paths, motivating the children to work towards their dreams. Life skills training sessions taught the children how to handle various challenges in daily life, including personal hygiene, time management, and effective communication with others. These activities enriched the children's knowledge and prepared them for their future lives.

Volunteers' Reflections: A Blend of Pride and Hope

After the event, Mr. Raju Shivaji Bangar and the other volunteers shared their thoughts: "Organizing this event filled us with immense pride. Each successful activity or donation serves as a beacon of hope for the children and the entire organization, symbolizing progress and a brighter future." The volunteers unanimously agreed that providing help and support to these children was incredibly meaningful. They witnessed the children's progress and growth during the event, which made them feel profoundly proud.

Ongoing Care and Support: Planting Seeds of Hope for the Future

This collaboration between IYDF and ACT Foundation provided significant support to underprivileged children in the Dadar area, planting seeds of hope for their future through creative arts, mentorship, and life skills training. During the event, the children received not only material support but also enhanced their self-confidence and life skills through interactive activities. In the future, IYDF will continue to partner with various companies and volunteers, organizing more charitable events to provide care and support to more children in need. Through sustained efforts, IYDF hopes to help more children build a brighter future.

The success of this event brought about improvements in the children's living and learning conditions and offered a deep sense of fulfilment and accomplishment to all the volunteers. The combined efforts of IYDF and ACT Foundation have proven that love and good deeds can change the world, especially by bringing warmth and hope to those children who need it most.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor