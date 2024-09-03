IYDF and ANM Hitech Enterprises Partner to Support Underprivileged Children at Charameti Foundation

PNN

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with ANM Hitech Enterprises, organized a heartwarming charity event at the Charameti Foundation in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The event, led by Nitesh Mahaldar, saw the active participation of 15 dedicated volunteers, including Narayan Mahaldar, Aman Sahu, Likesh Janghel, Apoorv Mahaldar, and Disha Chouhan. Together, they worked to bring joy and essential supplies to the children in need.

Event Overview

The event kicked off at 10:00 AM and continued until 2:00 PM. During this time, the volunteers distributed a variety of essential items to 30 boys and 20 girls. The supplies included food items such as Raj Bhog HMT rice, moong dal, Aashirvaad flour, sugar, kabuli chana, Tata salt, Kirti Gold soybean oil, and Amul fresh milk. Additionally, personal care products like Lux soap and Surf Excel detergent, as well as educational supplies and sports equipment, including notebooks, pencils, erasers, rulers, badminton rackets, and shuttlecocks, were provided to the children.

Activities and Engagement

Throughout the event, the volunteers engaged with the children in various activities, including poetry recitals, chanting sessions, and quiz games. These interactions helped the children connect with each other in a warm and welcoming environment. The volunteers also took the opportunity to introduce the children to the mission and goals of IYDF, fostering a sense of community and support.

Expressions of Gratitude

Prem Prakash Sahu, the head of Charameti Foundation, expressed his deep gratitude to IYDF and ANM Hitech Enterprises for their generous contributions. He emphasized that these supplies not only met the children's daily needs but also provided them with emotional comfort and warmth.

Reflections from the Volunteers

After the event, the volunteers shared their feelings of gratitude and fulfillment. Anima Mahaldar remarked, "We are truly excited and honored to be part of this aid initiative. It was a rare opportunity to make a difference." The volunteers unanimously agreed that this event was more than just a distribution of goods; it was a profound experience that deepened their understanding of the importance of helping others.

Conclusion

This charity event was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on the children and volunteers alike. The collaboration between IYDF and ANM Hitech Enterprises not only provided essential support to the children at Charameti Foundation but also fostered a sense of compassion and community. IYDF remains committed to continuing such meaningful initiatives, bringing hope and care to those who need it most.

