IYDF and Anmol Gift and Toys Bring Joy and Support to Children at Ek Pahel NGO

New Delhi [India], October 9: On October 4th, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Anmol Gift and Toys to organise a heartwarming charitable event at Ek Pahel NGO in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The event brought essential supplies and educational materials to 60 children at the care home, while a series of engaging activities made it a memorable and festive day for all involved.

Selfless Dedication of Organisers and Volunteers

The event was organised by Mr. Rohit Yadav, with active participation from volunteers including Deepak Yadav, Akash Singh, Dhoni, Sachin Yadav, Vivek Raghuvanshi, Nikhil Dixit, and Devkant Rawat. Together, they extended their care and warmth to each child at the institution, demonstrating a strong sense of social responsibility.

Donations that Support Growth

To enhance the children's daily lives and education, IYDF and Anmol Gift and Toys thoughtfully provided a range of essential items, including flour, rice, cooking oil, sugar, school bags, lunch boxes, and water bottles. They also donated books, drawing materials, pencils, and art supplies, ensuring the children's academic and creative needs were met. In addition, snacks such as cold drinks, biscuits, and sweets were distributed, adding a touch of joy and energy to the children's day. These gifts not only fulfilled practical needs but also supported their growth and well-being.

Creating Lasting Memories with Fun Activities

Throughout the event, the volunteers organised a variety of engaging activities for the children. The day began with a traditional Rakhi celebration, followed by a painting competition, dance performances, singing contests, and a fun-filled game of musical chairs. These activities allowed the children to showcase their talents while also enjoying the spirit of teamwork and competition.

One of the most joyful moments came when the volunteers and children shared a cake-cutting ceremony, filling the air with laughter and warmth. This sweet celebration marked the highlight of the day and added a personal touch to the event. The volunteers expressed their gratitude to IYDF for its support in making the day a success.

Gratitude from the Care Home

Ankit Khandelwal, head of Ek Pahel NGO, expressed his heartfelt thanks to IYDF and Anmol Gift and Toys for their generous contributions. He noted, "These supplies are incredibly important for the children in our care home, providing both practical help and emotional encouragement. We are truly grateful to IYDF and the volunteers for creating such a joyful day for the children."

Reflections from the Volunteers

The volunteers shared their reflections, expressing how the event left a lasting impression on them. They felt immense pride and joy in seeing the children's happy faces. Mr. Rohit Yadav said, "This event gave us the chance to engage directly in helping these children. Watching them play and enjoy the competitions brought us great happiness. We are thankful to IYDF for this opportunity, and we hope to continue participating in similar activities in the future."

Other volunteers also echoed their eagerness to join more charitable events, emphasising how the experience of giving not only helped the children but also brought them a sense of fulfilment and joy.

Looking Ahead

While this event concluded with the children's laughter and smiles, the partnership between IYDF and Anmol Gift and Toys will continue. In the future, they aim to provide more support to institutions like Ek Pahel NGO, improving the education and living conditions of children in need.

IYDF remains committed to offering care and support to children worldwide. This event not only provided practical assistance but also brought warmth and encouragement to the children's hearts. With continued efforts from IYDF and the wider community, more children will have the opportunity to enjoy a brighter and better future.

