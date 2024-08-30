IYDF and A.R. Building Designer Bring Warmth and Hope to Children in Iqbal Nagar, Gaya

PNN

Gaya (Bihar) [India], August 30: On the morning of 25 August 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with charitable enterprise A.R. Building Designer, successfully hosted a heartfelt event in the underprivileged community of Iqbal Nagar, Gaya. Organized by Mohammad Jahangir Alam, the event aimed to bring care and essential supplies to local children, with the support of volunteers including Md. Ishteyaque Alam, Sandeep Kumar Prajapati, S. Amir Wasim, and Dr M.A. Alam.

The event catered to 40 children aged between 3 and 6, providing them with a variety of educational and recreational materials. The aid included fiber bats, toy cars, three-in-one notebooks, sketchbooks, excellent English books, water bottles, pencil boxes (containing pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and rulers), and watercolor sets. Additionally, the children were treated to biscuits, milk chocolates, mixed nuts, and candies.

The event began with an introduction to IYDF, where volunteers patiently explained the organization's mission and vision to the children. Following this, the children received their supplies and treats, filling the atmosphere with joy and excitement. The volunteers not only focused on the children's education but also emphasized the importance of maintaining good health.

After the event, organizer Mohammad Jahangir Alam shared his reflections: "First and foremost, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of my entire team and the children to IYDF for the support that made this remarkable event possible. My team and I thoroughly enjoyed this experience, which allowed us to gain deeper insights into the various issues within our society and how we can address them. We feel privileged to be a small part of the solution. Once again, I thank IYDF for providing us with a new perspective on social responsibility."

The collaboration between IYDF and A.R. Building Designer not only provided material support to the children of Iqbal Nagar but also infused their lives with hope and encouragement through acts of love and care. IYDF remains committed to working with partners across society to bring warmth and hope to more children in need, striving together to create a society filled with love and optimism.

