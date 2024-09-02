IYDF and Arvind Trader Brighten the Lives of Orphanage Children with Warmth and Hope

PNN

Shimoga (Karnataka) [India], September 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Arvind Trader, organized a heartfelt charity event at the Angan Vadi Kendra in Shimoga, Karnataka. This event brought warmth and care to 40 underprivileged children, offering them both essential supplies and a sense of hope for the future.

Event organizer Noor Mohammad expressed his deep satisfaction with the impact of the event, stating, "This experience has shown me the true fulfillment that comes from helping others. Seeing the smiles and gratitude on the children's faces made all our efforts worthwhile. I am especially grateful to IYDF for their support, which enabled us to achieve this goal."

The volunteer team for this event consisted of five dedicated individuals: Afroz Ahmed, Wasim Khan, Amjad Khan, Abdul Sadiq, and Latif Ahmed. These volunteers played a crucial role in the success of the event, taking on responsibilities that included distributing supplies, engaging with the children, and explaining the mission of IYDF. They ensured that each child not only received the necessary items but also felt the warmth of genuine care and support.

The supplies distributed at the event included books, pencils, pens, candies, balloons, and toys, all aimed at enriching the children's educational and recreational experiences. Throughout the event, the volunteers interacted closely with the children, helping them understand the goals and vision of IYDF, and making the day both educational and enjoyable.

Asha Madom, the head of the orphanage, praised the event, saying, "The assistance provided by IYDF and Arvind Trader is incredibly significant for the children. It not only meets their practical needs but also makes them feel the kindness and support of society. We are deeply thankful for this generous contribution."

The combined efforts of Arvind Trader's donations and IYDF's organizational support have helped these children glimpse a brighter future amidst their challenges. This event not only provided tangible help but also ignited a spark of hope in the children's hearts, showing them that they are not alone in their struggles.

Through this charitable initiative, IYDF and Arvind Trader have reaffirmed their commitment to improving the lives of children in need and have inspired more individuals to join in the mission of giving and caring for the vulnerable members of society.

