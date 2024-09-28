IYDF and Asan Yoga Nurture Creativity Through a Drawing Event for Children in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: IYDF, in partnership with Asan Yoga, hosted a creative and heartwarming drawing competition at Utkarsh Mandal in Mumbai. The event, organised by Ms. Deepika Chalke, aimed to provide local children with drawing materials to help them express themselves through art and foster their creativity. Approximately 35 to 40 children from the community took part in this joyful initiative.

Supporting Children's Artistic Growth

To ensure that the children had all they needed to bring their imaginations to life, the Asan Yoga team provided a variety of essential art supplies, including complete drawing kits, sketch boards, and watercolour sets. These materials not only enabled the children to showcase their artistic talents during the competition but also provided long-term support for their artistic development, encouraging them to continue exploring their creativity in the future.

Volunteers Provide Care and Encouragement

The event's success was made possible by the dedicated efforts of a caring team of volunteers. Among those involved were Priyanka Chalke, Shraddha Naik, Tejal Gupte, Rohan Bhosale, and Alka Godbole, all of whom worked together to ensure that every aspect of the day ran smoothly. They actively assisted the children throughout the competition, offering guidance and encouragement as the young participants expressed their creativity. The volunteers' interactions helped to boost the children's confidence and deepened their engagement in the event.

A Warm Community Setting

The event took place in Ambewadi, Navpada, Vileparle East, Mumbai, where many of the children face challenging living conditions. This drawing competition provided them with a unique opportunity to express themselves and explore their creative potential in a supportive environment. Amit Pitre, head of Utkarsh Mandal, played a key role in facilitating the event and ensuring that the children were well cared for throughout the day.

A Creative Atmosphere Filled with Laughter

Kicking off at 2 p.m. and continuing until 5 p.m., the event saw children enthusiastically participating in the drawing competition, using the provided materials to create vibrant and imaginative works of art. Their drawings reflected a wide range of ideas and interpretations, as they freely expressed their views of the world. The volunteers offered guidance on how to use the watercolours and sketch boards, creating an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and laughter as the children eagerly shared their creations.

Reflections on a Day of Joy

After the event, Ms. Deepika Chalke shared her thoughts, stating, "The Asan Yoga team is incredibly happy to have been part of this event. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces is our greatest reward. They embraced the drawing competition with enthusiasm, and their creativity shone through in their work. Supporting their artistic growth has been a deeply fulfilling experience."

Chalke also acknowledged IYDF's valuable contribution, adding, "IYDF's commitment to helping underprivileged children is truly commendable. Through activities like this, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of children in the community. We look forward to more such charitable events in the future."

Looking Forward: Continuing to Share Care and Creativity

Through this collaboration, IYDF and Asan Yoga provided both material and emotional support to the children of the Utkarsh Mandal community. The drawing competition not only helped the children develop their artistic skills but also built their confidence and nurtured their dreams.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue partnering with companies and organisations to hold similar initiatives, ensuring that more children in need receive the care and support they deserve, while empowering them to embrace their potential.

