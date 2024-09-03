IYDF and Assam Florist Unite to Bring Hope and Joy to Underprivileged Children

PNN

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Assam Florist, organized a heartwarming charity event at 2no Nizarapar LP School in Guwahati, Assam. The event aimed to provide essential supplies to 45 orphaned children and 105 children from impoverished families, while also offering them a day filled with joy and hope through various cultural and recreational activities.

The event saw the participation of a dedicated volunteer team from IYDF and Assam Florist, including Imran, Asik Ali, Nur Alam, Asif Ahmed, Allauddin, Faijul Hoque, Sabnam Sultana, Jobinara Begum, Ruksar, and Moinul Hoque. Together, they distributed vital supplies such as rice, flour, oil, chocolates, biscuits, notebooks, badminton rackets, and footballs. Additionally, the volunteers organized an array of engaging activities, including art competitions, dance contests, and a musical chairs game. The children, especially, were captivated by the musical performance of singer Allauddin, which brought an extra layer of joy to the day.

Event organizer Wazil Hoque expressed that the event was not only about providing material assistance but also about offering emotional support and care to the children. His son, Sabbir Alom Hoque, also took part in the event, adding a personal touch to the proceedings. Wazil Hoque praised IYDF's contributions as an informal volunteer group and extended his gratitude to all the volunteers for their hard work and dedication.

The event concluded on a warm and positive note, with heartfelt thanks from every child, the teachers of the orphanage, and school head Mukut Ali, who expressed deep appreciation for the assistance provided by IYDF and Assam Florist.

This event exemplified the power of community and collaboration in making a meaningful difference in the lives of children in need.

