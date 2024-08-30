IYDF and Awale's Superspeciality Clinic Bring Care and Hope to Emmanuel Orphanage Children

PNN

Chinchwad (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Awale's Superspeciality Clinic, organized a heartfelt charity event to provide much-needed aid to 28 children at Emmanuel Orphanage. The event, led by Priyanka Tukaram Awale, was supported by dedicated volunteers Tukaram Awale, Rahul Naik, Tilekar Manik, Priyanka Shivekar, and Pooja Awale, whose enthusiasm and dedication brought immense joy to the children.

Event Highlights

The event took place at Emmanuel Orphanage, where volunteers thoughtfully prepared a wide range of aid materials for the children, including:

* Stationery: A total of 7,056 items, including four notebooks, pens, exam papers, crayons, and chalk, providing essential support for the children's education.

* Food and Daily Essentials: A total of 5,656 items, including rice, flour, cooking oil, 7 kg of white sugar, biscuits, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, ensuring the children's basic needs were met.

* Children's Sports Equipment: A total of 2,300 items, including badminton sets, cricket kits, puzzles, skipping ropes, and volleyballs, enriching the children's extracurricular activities.

* Printed Materials: A total of 1,400 items, including IYDF banners and A4 stickers, used for event promotion and decoration.

* Fruits: A total of 1,680 items, including 7 kg of apples and 13 kg of bananas, providing fresh and nutritious food for the children.

* Evening Snacks: 70 desserts, adding a sweet touch to the children's afternoon tea time.

Event Activities

Starting at 3:00 PM, the volunteers engaged with the children, distributing stationery, food, and fruits, and organizing various recreational activities. The children enthusiastically participated in badminton and cricket, expressed their creativity through coloring games, and sharpened their cognitive skills with puzzles and animal recognition games. Every activity was filled with laughter and joy, allowing the children to experience the warmth and care of the community beyond their daily routines.

Volunteer Reflections

Priyanka Tukaram Awale, the event organizer, reflected on the significance of the day: "Participating in this charity event was an incredibly meaningful experience. We not only provided much-needed help to these children but also raised public awareness about their needs. Although we encountered some challenges in finding an orphanage that met the criteria, seeing the smiles on the children's faces made our efforts worthwhile. Interacting with the children reminded me of their innocence and needsthis experience was deeply fulfilling and impossible to fully capture in words."

Conclusion

This event provided both material and emotional support to the children at Emmanuel Orphanage, thanks to the selfless dedication and care of the volunteers. The collaboration between IYDF and Awale's Superspeciality Clinic highlighted society's commitment to caring for underprivileged children. Such charitable initiatives not only help those in need but also increase public awareness and support for vulnerable communities.

