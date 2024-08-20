IYDF and Balaji Computer Bring Warmth and Care to Coimbatore Orphanage Children

PNN

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 20: On a day filled with gratitude and hope, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with Balaji Computer to organize a heartwarming charity event in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This event, aimed at bringing care and love to the children of an orphanage, highlighted the importance of supporting vulnerable communities and reinforced IYDF's unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

The event was orchestrated by Hanuman Patel, with enthusiastic participation from volunteers Hanuman Ram Choudhary, Pragaram Sain, Maglaram Kalbi, Devaram Patel, and Joytaram. The Universal Peace Foundation Orphanage in Coimbatore served as the venue for this day-long activity, where volunteers dedicated their time and efforts to spreading love and kindness to the children.

The event kicked off at 11:00 AM with the volunteers bringing in essential food supplies, including rice, oil, and lentils. They not only prepared meals for the children but also shared lunch with them, creating a rare and heartwarming moment of connection. The children's faces lit up with happiness, reflecting the warmth and care they received from the volunteers.

Throughout the day, which lasted until 5:00 PM, the volunteers engaged in meaningful conversations with the children, listening to their stories and understanding their needs. This event provided not just material assistance but also emotional support, making the children feel the love and support of the broader community.

After the event, the volunteers expressed their deep satisfaction and emotion at being part of such a meaningful initiative. They thanked IYDF for the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of these children and expressed hope for more opportunities to give back to society in the future.

This charitable activity once again underscored IYDF's commitment to improving the lives of those in need. Through their collaboration with Balaji Computer, IYDF brought not only material aid but also emotional warmth and care to the children. Looking ahead, IYDF remains dedicated to partnering with more compassionate businesses and individuals, working together to build a better and more caring society.

