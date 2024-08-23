IYDF and Barsha Dance Company Join Hands to Illuminate Children's Dreams

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 23: On the morning of August 20, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Barsha Dance Company came together to host a heartwarming charity event at 1111 Badiya Road in Panchkula, Haryana. Organized by Barsha Rana, this event saw the participation of volunteers including Rahul Rana, Kulvindar, Ranju, Suman, Anu, and Manoj, who brought joy and hope to 27 orphaned children.

Generous Contributions and Essential Supplies During the event, the children received a wide range of essential supplies, including 60 kilograms of wheat flour, 108 bags of chips, 54 bottles of juice, 60 packs of chocolate, 60 bags of biscuits, and 60 packs of dry cakes. Additionally, they were provided with 45 drawing books, 40 sets of pencils, 40 sharpeners, 40 erasers, 40 colorful bags, 2 checkerboards, 2 Ludo boards, and 2 footballs. These donations not only met the children's basic needs but also added a touch of fun and creativity to their lives.

Joyful Activities and Lasting Memories The event was filled with engaging activities such as dance workshops, games, and the distribution of gifts. The dance workshop allowed the children to express their talents freely, while the games brought endless laughter and enjoyment. Ms. Barsha Rana remarked, "This event marks an important step for our foundation. I am deeply grateful to be part of it. The children had a wonderful time, enjoying every moment of dancing and playing. When I returned to Bal Niketan today, they were still excited and eager to join another dance workshop. They even promised to give me a thank-you card signed by their secretary."

Looking Ahead The collaboration between IYDF and Barsha Dance Company highlights their deep commitment to supporting underprivileged children. Through events like these, they not only address the children's basic needs but also bring them joy and confidence. We look forward to continuing similar charitable initiatives in the future, helping more children in need and filling their lives with hope and color. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the participants and supporters who made this event a success, and we eagerly anticipate more positive changes ahead.

