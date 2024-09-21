IYDF and BAWA Computer: Bringing Warmth and Support to Children at a Punjab Orphanage

VMPL

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 21: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with BAWA Computer to host a charitable event at the Shree Balaji Prem Ashram and Nikhil Vidyalya Orphanage in Punjab. The event provided 60 children with educational, sports, and daily living supplies, as well as interactive games that brought joy and care to the participants.

The Power of Collaboration: IYDF and BAWA Computer's Joint Effort

IYDF has always been dedicated to supporting underprivileged children globally, helping improve their living conditions and promoting educational development. This collaboration with BAWA Computer demonstrated the power of businesses and organizations joining forces to aid vulnerable groups. The event was organized by Surinder Singh Bawa, owner of BAWA Computer, who, along with a team of 11 volunteers including Naman Kumar, Aakashdeep, Rakesh Kumar, Jatinder Batra, Jatin Arora, Bhawnesh Saharan, Deepak Kumar, Sanju, Munish Kumar, and Gautam Giri, ensured the smooth execution of the donation and activities. Their selfless dedication and active participation were crucial to the event's success.

Comprehensive Aid: Meeting the Children's Educational, Recreational, and Daily Needs

BAWA Computer provided a wide range of supplies to the children at Shree Balaji Prem Ashram and Nikhil Vidyalya Orphanage. The educational supplies included skill books, notebooks, and pens to enhance the children's learning conditions and motivation. For recreational purposes, badminton sets and footballs were provided, encouraging physical activity and teamwork. Additionally, groceries such as flour, cooking oil, rice, biscuits, sugar, and soy chunks were distributed to improve the orphanage's daily living conditions and meet the children's basic nutritional needs. These contributions not only improved the children's learning and living conditions but also offered them more opportunities for activities and joyful moments.

Event Location: Shree Balaji Prem Ashram and Nikhil Vidyalya Orphanage

The event took place at Shree Balaji Prem Ashram and Nikhil Vidyalya Orphanage, located at VQ2J+44W, Unnamed Rd, Dad, Lalton Kalan, Punjab 141021. Sunil Bhalla, the head of the orphanage, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and BAWA Computer, noting that the event brought not only material support but also emotional care and encouragement to the children.

A Blend of Sports, Education, and Joyful Activities

Throughout the event, the volunteers engaged the children in various activities, helping them learn and grow while having fun. They ensured each child received educational, sports, and daily living supplies to meet their basic needs. In sports activities like badminton and football, volunteers and children played together, promoting physical fitness and teamwork. Through the distribution of skill books and learning tools, volunteers encouraged the children to find joy in education, imparting the idea that learning can positively shape their future. These activities provided physical exercise and emotional support, offering the children a sense of connection and encouragement.

Organizer's Reflections: Joy and Pride in Giving

After the event, Surinder Singh Bawa shared his feelings, saying, "This was my first time organizing such an event, and I was filled with excitement and satisfaction. Helping these children brought me a deep sense of inner peace, like worshiping God. I learned a lot and felt a positive energy. I am proud of myself and hope to participate in more such charitable activities in the future." The volunteers also expressed that seeing the smiles on the children's faces made all their efforts worthwhile. This act of giving not only helped the children but also allowed the volunteers to experience the joy and meaning of helping others.

Conclusion: Planting Seeds of Hope for the Children's Future

This charitable event by IYDF and BAWA Computer brought not only material support to the children at Shree Balaji Prem Ashram and Nikhil Vidyalya Orphanage but also the warmth of social care through various activities. The children received practical help and found joy and hope in sports and learning.

In the future, IYDF will continue to work with different sectors of society to provide support and care to more children in need. Through these charitable activities, we believe that every child can grow up in an environment of love and care and have a brighter future.

