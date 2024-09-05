IYDF and Bhairavi Vidyalaya Pvt. Ltd. Ignite the Flame of Education for Underprivileged Children in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 5: Recently, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Bhairavi Vidyalaya Pvt. Ltd. to launch a meaningful charity initiative aimed at improving the learning environment for 34 underprivileged children at Keshav Vidya Kendra (Rashtrothan) in Hubballi, Karnataka. The event, which took place on August 31, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., was organized by IYDF's local partner, Manjunath Annigeri, and saw the participation of over 20 volunteers.

A wide range of essential learning and sports materials were distributed during the event, including backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, compass sets, math formula books, badminton sets, Walli ball kits, chocolates, oil, rice, and a Laggori game set. These items not only provided the children with basic learning tools but also added an element of fun to their extracurricular activities. The volunteers hoped that this initiative would offer more than material supportit would spark hope for the future and help the children maintain their enthusiasm for learning.

The principal of Keshav Vidya Kendra, Smt. Sharavati Kulkarni, along with teachers Maruti Bagawad and Jyoti M.K., expressed their heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Bhairavi Vidyalaya Pvt. Ltd. for their generous donations. Principal Sharavati remarked after the event, "The kindness of IYDF and Bhairavi Vidyalaya Pvt. Ltd. goes beyond just providing school supplies; it ignites hope in these children's hearts, showing them the possibilities that education and a brighter future can bring."

On the day of the event, the children not only received learning materials but also participated in a variety of sports and intellectual activities. Volunteers organized badminton matches, Walli ball games, and the traditional Laggori game. Additionally, the children were engaged in IQ tests and mock exams, designed to boost their teamwork skills, competitive spirit, and interest in academics.

After the event, Manjunath Annigeri shared his reflections: "Being part of IYDF fills me with immense pride. This event revealed the tremendous potential of these underprivileged childrenthey just need a bit of support and encouragement. I am deeply grateful to IYDF and Nicholas Charles for their guidance and help, allowing us to conduct such impactful events in India. I look forward to future opportunities to work with IYDF and continue supporting these children."

