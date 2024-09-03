IYDF and Blossom Salon & Makeover Unite to Bring Joy and Care to Children

PNN

Cuttack (Odisha) [India] September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Blossom Salon & Makeover to host a heartwarming charity event at Jashoda Sadan, located in the Vishvanath Mandir Complex. The event was dedicated to providing both essential support and joyful activities for 35 children.

Event Overview

The event was organized by Sharmila Mishra, who, along with a dedicated team of volunteers including Choudhary Sambit Mishra, Kamlesh Yadav, Puspanjali Nayak, Sumitra Hembram, Soudamini Tripathy, and Suchitra Barik, meticulously planned the day's activities. The event kicked off at 8:00 AM, offering a range of aid and engaging experiences for the children.

Aid Provided

With the support of Bansidhar Pradhan, the event provided much-needed items, including breakfast (upma and potato-pea curry), chocolates, soan papdi, and biscuits. Additionally, the children received 78 kg of rice, 15 liters of oil, two sets of badminton racquets and shuttlecocks, school bags, notebooks, pens, pencils, IYDF T-shirts, and crayon sets for the winners of the quiz competition. These supplies not only met the children's daily needs but also conveyed the community's care and support.

Interactive Activities

A quiz competition was the highlight of the day, allowing the children to showcase their knowledge and participate enthusiastically. The quiz not only tested their academic skills but also brought joy and motivation. The children expressed their gratitude and delight for the gifts they received throughout the event.

Organizer's Reflections

Sharmila Mishra shared her thoughts on the event, saying, "We are thrilled to have spent such a wonderful time with the children. They were very pleased with everything we provided. Their performance in the quiz was outstanding. We are deeply grateful to IYDF for giving us this opportunity, making it a truly memorable experience for us all."

Event Preparation

Prior to the event, the volunteers conducted thorough planning and coordination with the orphanage to ensure that the aid was delivered effectively and that the event ran smoothly. This careful preparation was key to the event's success.

This event not only brought practical support to the children but also boosted their confidence and happiness. The collaboration between IYDF and Blossom Salon & Makeover exemplified the community's commitment to nurturing and supporting children. We look forward to organizing more such events in the future to bring hope and joy to those in need.

