IYDF and BookMyLaundry Host Charity Event at Bhairavi Club Orphan Centre, Bringing Care and Support to Orphans

Khurda (Odisha) [India], October 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with BookMyLaundry, successfully organized a charitable event on 28 September at Bhairavi Club Orphan Centre. The event provided 38 orphans with essential living supplies, learning materials, and a range of interactive activities. This initiative not only improved the children's living conditions but also fostered emotional connections and supported their personal growth through skill development.

A Partnership for Care: Bringing Warmth and Support

As a leading global charity, IYDF is committed to supporting the lives and education of underprivileged children through various aid projects. The event was initiated by BookMyLaundry, led by its founder Kanhee Charan Mohanty, and supported by a team of 18 dedicated volunteers. Together, they visited Bhairavi Club Orphan Centre to deliver essential items and organize activities like drawing and dancing, helping the children reduce stress and build confidence.

Donated Supplies: Meeting Daily Needs

The event featured a wide range of donated supplies to meet the daily needs of the children, including:

* Food items: 52 kg of rice, 8 kg of lentils, 15 kg of wheat, 6 liters of cooking oil, 14 kg of protein powder (Protin Chuda), 26 kg of noodles, 5 kg of semolina (suji), and 5 kg of sugar

* Daily essentials: 48 meal trays, 30 bars of soap, 10 packs of biscuits, 48 snack packs, and 48 breakfast portions

* Learning materials: 48 notebooks, 10 packs of drawing paper, 20 comic books, and a globe

* These donations helped improve the children's nutrition and provided them with the tools necessary for both learning and recreation.

Volunteers: Delivering Love and Support

The event was made possible by a dedicated team of 18 volunteers: Bapi Parisa, Sanjuy Dada, B Prakash Parida, Bikash Barik, Mithun Pradhan, Santa Pradhan, Suresh Sahoo, Sukanti Singh, Tapan Behera, Sujata Parida, Nrusing Pradhan, Mithun Pradhna, Bhim Parida, Timole Das, Aures Sahoo, Jali Mohanty, Srabani Sumit, and Damayanti Dei. These volunteers not only helped distribute supplies but also actively participated in the entertainment activities, bringing joy and warmth to the children.

Kanhee Charan Mohanty, the event organizer, reflected, "Seeing the children's smiles and hearing their words of gratitude made us feel incredibly proud. IYDF's support made this event even more meaningful, helping us reach out to meet the true needs of the children."

Fun-Filled Activities: Encouraging Growth and Creativity

In addition to the donated supplies, the event featured various interactive games aimed at boosting the children's creativity and confidence.

The activities included:

* Drawing and sketching competitions, where the children showcased their creativity and artistic talents

* Performances and dancing, allowing the children to express themselves on stage, with the balloon dance being a particularly fun and laughter-filled moment

These activities provided the children with opportunities to express themselves and enjoy a rare moment of happiness, while also helping them relax and unwind.

The Children's Gratitude

Sabita Choudhary, the head of Bhairavi Club Orphan Centre, expressed her deep gratitude to IYDF and BookMyLaundry for their generosity: "These supplies are critical for the children. They not only meet their basic needs but also provide more support for their education and growth. The children are incredibly happy, and we are very thankful to the volunteers for their dedication."

The Lasting Impact of Charity Work

This event not only provided essential support to 38 orphans but also enhanced their confidence and creativity through art and interaction. The collaboration between IYDF and BookMyLaundry showcased how social initiatives can work together to provide better living and educational opportunities for underprivileged children. Every donation and activity helped propel the children forward on their journey of growth.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue partnering with more businesses and organizations to carry out similar charitable initiatives, helping more children in need gain access to the resources and support they deserve.

Conclusion: Changing Lives through Action

The success of this charity event brought both material and emotional support to 38 children, allowing them to grow and develop in a fun and relaxed environment. The children's participation made the event truly engaging and meaningful. Through IYDF's efforts, their needs were met, and their skills were nurtured.

