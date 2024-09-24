IYDF and Brainy Universe Bring Education and Inspiration to Children at Jamia Khulfa-e-Rashedeen in Purnia

VMPL

Purnia (Bihar) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Brainy Universe, recently organised a significant charitable initiative at Jamia Khulfa-e-Rashedeen in Bihar. The event aimed to provide students with essential educational materials and sports equipment, while inspiring them to understand the importance of science and education. Led by Abu Salik, the initiative saw enthusiastic participation from the students.

Supplies for Education and Wellbeing

The volunteer team provided students with a variety of learning materials and sports supplies, ensuring they receive holistic support for both academic and extracurricular activities. Items distributed included notebooks, schoolbags, a periodic table display, as well as soap, rice, and puffed rice for their daily needs. The sports equipment, such as cricket bats, balls, badminton racquets, and a football, encouraged the children to engage in physical activities, promoting teamwork and physical health. To make the day even sweeter, each student received two to four pieces of chocolate as a treat. These contributions ensured the students were supported academically, while also encouraging them to value teamwork and physical health.

Volunteers: Spreading Love and Care

Eight dedicated volunteers contributed to the success of the event. They were Nadir Hussain, Saquib Quasmi, Krishna Deo Singh, Alquama Hussain, Salman Matin, Kashif Reza, Abu Nasar, and Ishtiyaque. Their efforts were crucial in ensuring the smooth distribution of supplies and engaging the students in various activities. With the assistance of Kafil Uddin Sb., head of Jamia Khulfa-e-Rashedeen, the volunteers were able to establish meaningful connections with the children, making the experience impactful and memorable.

Inspiring Minds and Igniting Interest

The event commenced at 10:30 AM and continued until noon, during which students participated in a series of activities designed to inspire and motivate. The volunteers first distributed the supplies to the children, who were overjoyed to receive their gifts. Following this, a motivational session took place, focusing on the significance of science and education. The talk aimed to spark the students' curiosity and confidence in their abilities to participate in future competitions. A quiz competition was also held, challenging the students' knowledge and encouraging active participation. Their performance demonstrated their eagerness to learn and their enthusiasm for acquiring new knowledge.

Reflections on the Event

Abu Salik expressed his joy and gratitude after the event, stating, "It was incredibly fulfilling to organise this initiative, especially when I saw the smiles on the children's faces. It's a reminder of how important it is to support education and science in their lives." He added, "The demand for more scientific resources from the school management shows that there's much more we can do in the future. The students' active participation and their appreciation for IYDF were truly heart-warming."

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Care and Education

IYDF's collaboration with Brainy Universe has brought tangible support to the students at Jamia Khulfa-e-Rashedeen. Through the donation of learning materials and sports equipment, coupled with motivational sessions and quiz activities, the initiative successfully boosted the children's interest in education while highlighting the importance of science. Moving forward, IYDF remains committed to working with more companies and volunteers to drive similar charitable projects, ensuring that children in need receive the support and opportunities they deserve. This event not only created lasting memories for the students but also reinforced the volunteers' sense of social responsibility and the impact of giving back.

