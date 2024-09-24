IYDF and C4CAKE.IN Bring Care and Warmth to Children at Lenny Peters Girls Home

VMPL

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with C4CAKE.IN, organised a special charity event at Lenny Peters Girls Home (Karuna Niwas) in Kerala. The event, led by Vaisakh M.G., aimed to provide essential food and supplies to the children at the orphanage. With the enthusiastic support of a dedicated team of volunteers, the event was a heartwarming success, filled with love and care.

Donated Supplies: Supporting the Children's Daily Needs

The donations focused on providing food and essential groceries to support the children's daily needs. The wide range of items included rice, wheat, and cooking essentials to ensure the children had nutritious meals. Specific items included:

* 30 kg of Jaya rice, 15 kg of Pachari, 5 kg of Uzhunnu, 10 kg of rice flour, 10 kg of Maida, and 20 kg of wheat flour

* Spices such as 500 g of pepper powder, 4 kg of chilli powder, 2 kg of turmeric powder, 1 kg of coriander powder, and 500 g of mustard seeds

* Other food items like 6 litres of sunflower oil, 20 kg of sugar, 4 kg of salt, 6 packs of rasam powder, 10 packs of sambar powder, 10 packs of pepper powder, 1 kg of meat masala, and 2 kg of mixed fruit jam

* Vegetables: 10 kg of onions and 10 kg of potatoes

* Additional items such as 10 sheets of Pappadam, 500 g of baking powder, 100 g of yeast, 1 kg of coffee powder, 3 trays of eggs, and 5 kg of Sarkara

These supplies not only ensured the children had access to healthy and varied meals but also provided them with the basics needed to maintain a balanced diet.

Volunteers: Dedication and Care

On the day of the event, a group of committed volunteers, including Vishnu Vijay Elanga SV, Pallavi Chandra Babu, Satheesh Chandran, and Manjunath SM, played a crucial role in making the day special for the children. The volunteers helped distribute the supplies and engaged in meaningful interactions with the children.

During the event, the children enjoyed playing card games with the volunteers, filling the room with laughter and joy. Sr. Sophia Francis, the head of the orphanage, was present throughout the event, ensuring everything went smoothly.

The Event: A Balance of Interaction and Education

The event began at 2 PM with the volunteers introducing the children to IYDF and its mission. They also shared valuable lessons on kindness and responsibility, encouraging the children to grow into compassionate individuals. This interaction not only educated the children but also allowed them to feel the care and love extended by society.

The card games that followed helped build the children's confidence and foster a sense of teamwork. These activities not only provided a fun and engaging break for the children but also strengthened the bond between them and the volunteers.

Reflections: A Day of Joy and Gratitude

After the event, Vaisakh M.G. shared his thoughts: "I am incredibly grateful to IYDF for giving me the opportunity to spend such a beautiful day with these children. Seeing their happiness, especially when they received the supplies and interacted with us, brought me immense satisfaction and joy."

He further added, "This event wasn't just about donating supplies, it was about building connections. I'm honoured to have been part of this meaningful experience and look forward to organising similar activities in the future to help even more children."

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Love and Warmth

The collaboration between IYDF and C4CAKE.IN not only provided vital support to the children at Lenny Peters Girls Home but also boosted their confidence and hope for the future through meaningful interactions with the volunteers. The success of the event reflects IYDF's commitment to charitable causes and brought warmth and happiness to the children's lives.

Moving forward, IYDF will continue partnering with more companies and individuals to drive additional charitable initiatives, bringing care and support to more children in need. This event is just the beginning, and IYDF remains dedicated to its mission of providing children around the world with the love and support they deserve.

Through this event, the children not only received essential supplies but also felt the warmth and love of the community. IYDF and C4CAKE.IN will continue to work together to create more opportunities and provide a brighter future for children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor