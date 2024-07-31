IYDF and Campion A1 Tuition Center Spread Warmth to Underprivileged Children

India PR Distribution

Tezpur (Assam) [India], July 31: Today, Campion A1 Tuition Center, supported by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), successfully held a humanitarian aid event for underprivileged children. The event took place at the Campion A1 Tuition Center Mazgaon campus, where essential items were donated to children from Naba Prabhat Orphanage and Soft Seed Orphanage.

Organized by Alok Baruah, with participation from eleven dedicated volunteersRaj Singh, Ronit Kumar Singh, Aryan Singh, Rishi Keot, Hansraj Kashyap, Ruel Ansari, Diplip Kashyap, Pragyan Das, Tasrin Ansari, Bipansi Saikia, and Harshit Katokythe event aimed to provide comprehensive support for the children.

At the event, volunteers distributed a variety of essential items to the children. These donations included shampoo, toothpaste, ceiling fans, iron supplements, vitamins, liver supplements, rice, cooking oil, and vegetables. These items will significantly improve the living conditions of the children at Naba Prabhat Orphanage and Soft Seed Orphanage.

Trisna Laskar, director of Naba Prabhat Orphanage, and Kobita Haloi, director of Soft Seed Orphanage, expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the donations, acknowledging that these contributions will help the children grow up healthier.

Alok Baruah shared his thoughts: "We are very happy to help these underprivileged children. This event is not just about donating items; it's about spreading love and care. We hope to raise awareness about these children's needs and ensure they feel the warmth and support of society."

The success of this event highlights the compassion and dedication of Campion A1 Tuition Center and its volunteers. It also showcases the active role of IYDF in promoting social welfare. We hope that more companies and individuals will join us in caring for underprivileged children, working together to create a brighter future for them.

