IYDF and Campion A1 Tuition Center, Tezpur, Assam, Bring Joy and Support to Underprivileged Children in Tezpur

VMPL

Tezpur (Assam) [India], September 11: The International Youth Development Fund (IYDF), in collaboration with Campion A1 Tuition Center, Tezpur, Assam, organised a charitable event on 6 September 2024 at Mazgaon Balika Vidyalaya School in Tezpur, Assam. This event aimed to provide essential educational supplies and recreational equipment to 36 underprivileged children aged 4 to 10. Under the leadership of Alok Baruah, the event was a resounding success, bringing joy and warmth to the children and fostering their enthusiasm for learning and the future.

Charitable Donations: Supporting the Future of Underprivileged Children

On the day of the event, the children of Mazgaon Balika Vidyalaya received generous donations of school supplies and sports equipment from IYDF and Campion A1 Tuition Center, Tezpur, Assam. The donations included backpacks, water bottles, art and craft kits, badminton sets, cricket bats, footballs, tennis sets, pencils, exam writing boards, and nutritional supplements such as Horlicks. Additionally, the children were treated to small delights like sweets and snacks, further enhancing their day.

These donations not only provided much-needed support for the children's education but also brought fun and excitement to their daily lives. Biraj Kalita, the headmaster of Mazgaon Balika Vidyalaya, expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the school, acknowledging the immense value of the contributions. He noted that the supplies would help alleviate the school's resource shortages, offering the children more opportunities to learn and grow.

Engaging Activities that Enhanced Participation

Beyond the donations, volunteers organised a series of interactive activities that brought out the children's enthusiasm and talents. The children participated in a fun quiz competition, showcasing their intelligence and knowledge, while the students also performed lively dance routines, adding to the joyous atmosphere. Volunteers arranged several entertaining games, including a "hand-in-hand" race and the energetic "one-finger, two-finger, three-finger" dance game. These activities not only fostered teamwork and collaboration but also allowed the children to learn and grow in an environment filled with laughter and joy.

Dedication and Reflections of the Volunteers

The success of this event was made possible by the dedication of numerous volunteers, including Biraj Kalita, Sushma Singh, Nabakur Das, Nilakshi Das, Tafizul Ansari, Kalpana Saikia, Rehna Ansari, Sukur Ali, Niru Das, Sita Devi, Himadri Kalita, Sumi Devi, Sagarika Basumatary, Rimjim Devi, Dikshita Devi, and Jonali Saikia. These volunteers spent an unforgettable morning with the children, offering not only material support but also warmth and care that touched the children's hearts.

Reflecting on the event, organiser Alok Baruah shared his thoughts, quoting Mahatma Gandhi's famous principle, "A rise in the lowest is a rise for all." He explained that the event was centred on this belief, aiming to uplift underprivileged children as a step towards collective progress. He added, "This event brought smiles and joy to 36 underprivileged children. Seeing their happiness fills me with great satisfaction and pride."

Looking Ahead: Continuing Support for Underprivileged Children

This event was not just about providing material aid; it was a reflection of society's care for vulnerable groups. IYDF and Campion A1 Tuition Center, Tezpur, Assam, plan to continue organising similar events in the future, reaching more underprivileged children and providing them with educational resources, health support, and opportunities for development. Through these charitable activities, the broader community will help create a brighter tomorrow for the future of underprivileged children.

The successful conclusion of the event brought tangible benefits to the children while also allowing them to feel the warmth and care of society. With continued efforts like this, more underprivileged children will have access to fair educational resources and life opportunities, helping them embrace a brighter future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor