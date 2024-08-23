IYDF and Care Pharma Medical Join Hands for Orphanage Charity Event

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 23: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Care Pharma Medical, organized a heartwarming charity event at Bait-ul-yatim Orphanage in India. Spearheaded by Billahamar Fahad Bin Naser, the event saw active participation from volunteers Zahid Yafai, Fares Choush, and Naser Billahamer.

Event Overview

Initially scheduled for the evening of August 20, the event faced an unexpected delay due to a sudden downpour. Despite the challenging weather, the dedicated team of volunteers braved the rain to ensure the children would not miss out on the planned activities, showcasing their unwavering commitment and enthusiasm.

Distribution of Essential Supplies

During the event, a variety of essential items were distributed to 21 orphans, including 50 kilograms of wheat and rice, footballs, badminton sets, clothing, university backpacks, school books, notebooks, sketchbooks, pencils, pens, erasers, walkers, and slippers. These supplies not only catered to the children's everyday needs but also brought vibrancy and convenience to their lives.

Activity Highlights

Although the rain hindered outdoor activities, the volunteers swiftly adapted by moving the event indoors. The children eagerly participated in games such as races, badminton, and cricket. Their enthusiasm and energy filled the room with joy and laughter, creating a lively and warm atmosphere.

Reflections from Organizers and Volunteers

Billahamar Fahad Bin Naser expressed his satisfaction and gratitude for the event's success. He remarked, "Despite the adverse weather, seeing the smiles on the children's faces and their excitement made it all worthwhile. Our team of volunteers may have been drenched, but every moment was worth it to witness the children's happiness and contentment." Volunteer Zahid Yafai shared his experience, noting that while the event faced challenges, the process of helping the children brought him a deep sense of fulfillment and joy. Fares Choush added that the children's positive reactions and their delight in receiving the donated items made the entire event even more meaningful.

Conclusion

This charity event not only provided the orphanage children with much-needed supplies but also offered them emotional support and care. IYDF extends heartfelt thanks to Care Pharma Medical and all the volunteers who contributed to the event's success. We look forward to future collaborations with Care Pharma Medical, aiming to continue providing support and love to more children in need. Through these initiatives, we hope to bring more hope and happiness into the lives of these children, ensuring they feel the warmth and compassion of society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor