IYDF and Chashmewale Bring Warmth and Care to Children at Sneh Sadan Orphanage

New Delhi [India], October 22: On October 17, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with Chashmewale (Optical Solutions by VG) to organize a heartwarming charity event at Sneh Sadan Orphanage in Amroha, India. The event aimed to provide essential supplies to improve the daily living conditions of the children residing at the orphanage. Led by Mr. Vinay Kumar Gupta, the volunteer team included Vikas Saini, Shivani Saini, Neeraj Saini, Shikha Gupta, and Koshal Gupta. Together, they brought much-needed supplies and unconditional care to the children.

Essential Supplies: Providing Vital Support for Daily Life

The volunteers generously donated various essential items to 12 children at the orphanage. The donations included rice, flour, lentils, sugar, toothbrushes, toothpaste, drinks, cleaning cloths, chips, snacks, biscuits, cooking oil, hair oil, water bottles, and handkerchiefs. These supplies provided practical help in areas like food and hygiene, addressing the children's basic needs.

At the event, the volunteers neatly arranged the donated items and distributed them to the children one by one. As each child received their supplies, their faces lit up with joy, and the volunteers were filled with a sense of fulfillment. Through these donations, IYDF and Chashmewale hoped to enhance the children's living conditions and show them that they are cared for by the wider community.

A Warm and Caring Atmosphere

Beyond the material donations, the volunteers engaged with the children in meaningful conversations, learning about their lives and offering support. Sister Malvy, the head of Sneh Sadan, was present throughout the event and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Chashmewale: "These supplies are incredibly important for our children. We are deeply grateful to IYDF and the volunteers for their generosity, which has made the children feel the warmth of society."

Volunteer Reflections: Finding Joy in Helping Others

After the event, Mr. Vinay Kumar Gupta and the volunteers shared their reflections. Mr. Gupta said, "This was our first time organizing such an event, and although there were some small challenges, overall, we are extremely happy and fulfilled. Seeing the children's smiles made us realize that our efforts were truly worthwhile." Other volunteers also expressed their satisfaction, saying, "Helping these children has given us a profound sense of purpose, and we hope to have more opportunities in the future to support them."

IYDF: Committed to Providing Care and Support for Youth

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) remains committed to the growth and development of young people around the world, offering both material and emotional support through hands-on initiatives. This collaboration with Chashmewale further demonstrates IYDF's dedication to improving the lives of children in need and motivating them to pursue a brighter future. IYDF believes that through care and support, these children will gain the confidence to face future challenges.

A Promise of Continued Care and Compassion

This event not only brought warmth and support to the children but also provided the volunteers with a deep sense of fulfillment in their charitable work. IYDF and Chashmewale have pledged to continue organizing similar charity activities in the future, helping more children in need and providing them with the encouragement and resources to thrive. Through these efforts, they hope to pave a brighter path for the children's futures, bringing hope and change.

Through this event, the children received not only material support but also the care and attention of the volunteers, which made them feel truly valued. IYDF will continue working towards a better future for youth, collaborating with various community partners to create a brighter and more hopeful world for these children.

