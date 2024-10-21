IYDF and Chiku's Salon Bring Care and Hope to Children at Sirispal Moti Tangiri Orphanage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 21: On October 17, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Chiku's Salon successfully organized a charitable event at Sirispal Moti Tangiri Orphanage in Keonjhar, Odisha. The aim of the event was to provide much-needed supplies to the children while offering them a day filled with joy and fun through interactive games and activities. A total of 38 children participated in the event, enjoying a memorable morning with the volunteers.

Organizers and Volunteers: United in Compassion

The event was organized by Amarjit Barik, who led a dedicated team of 10 volunteers. The volunteers included Abhisek Naik, Rajkumar Choudhary, Somyaranjan Das, Anjan Kumar, Satyaprakash Sethy, Omprakash Naik, Kishor Patra, Aniket Naik, Kuldip Jit, and Santosh Kumar Patra. These volunteers not only distributed the donated supplies but also took part in various activities with the children, bringing smiles and laughter to their faces.

Donations from IYDF and Chiku's Salon: Providing Essential Support

During the event, IYDF and Chiku's Salon provided a wide range of items to enrich the children's daily lives and support their education and sports activities. The donated supplies included:

* Sports equipment: Carrom boards, footballs, and cricket bat sets to encourage physical activities and improve fitness during their free time.

* Educational materials: Barnabadha Hastalipi calligraphy sets, pens, erasers, sharpeners, chalk, pencils, and water bottles to enhance their learning environment and efficiency.

* Food items: Biscuits, chips, Kurkure snacks, and other treats to add a bit of fun to their daily routine.

These contributions not only met the children's basic needs but also brought a sense of joy and comfort to their daily lives.

Fun Activities: A Day Filled with Joy

The event began promptly at 9 a.m., and the volunteers organized a series of exciting activities that filled the day with laughter and warmth. The children not only received the donated items but also engaged in sports competitions and talent showcases, which included:

- Cricket match: The children enthusiastically participated in a game of cricket, displaying teamwork and a competitive spirit. Volunteers joined in, fueling the children's excitement for the game.

- Singing performances: The children showcased their musical talents through a singing competition, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

These activities allowed the children to enjoy a fulfilling and joyful experience, while volunteers and children alike formed strong emotional bonds throughout the event.

Reflections from the Organizer and Words of Gratitude

After the event, Amarjit Barik shared his reflections: "Today, I, along with 8-10 volunteers, arrived at the orphanage at 9 a.m., gathered all the nearby children, and spent time interacting with them. Seeing their living conditions made me realize how different our lives are, and it deeply moved me. I left the event with a renewed sense of purpose and the commitment to continue offering my support through organizations like IYDF. I'm grateful to have had this opportunity to meet and share kindness with these children."

His words encapsulated the deep impact of the event, not only on the children but also on the volunteers, reaffirming their commitment to continuing charitable efforts in the future. Amarjit Barik expressed gratitude to IYDF for giving him the chance to bring love and support to these children.

IYDF's Mission and Future Vision

This successful event at Sirispal Moti Tangiri Orphanage not only provided material support to the children but also brought them warmth and a sense of belonging. IYDF remains dedicated to promoting global youth development by collaborating with local businesses and volunteers to improve the lives of disadvantaged communities and instill hope for a better future.

Looking ahead, IYDF will continue to partner with more companies and organizations, expanding its charitable efforts to support even more children in need. Through these activities, IYDF aims to create an environment where every child can grow up in love and care, with the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Conclusion

The event concluded on a high note, filled with the laughter of the children and the dedication of the volunteers. The children left with sports equipment, educational materials, food, and, most importantly, a sense of being loved and cared for. The collaboration between IYDF and Chiku's Salon highlighted the importance of social responsibility, and together they will continue to create more opportunities for children in need, ensuring a brighter and more hopeful future for them all.

