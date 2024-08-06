IYDF and Chocolate Tree Cake Shop Join Hands to Aid Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: On a warm Saturday afternoon, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and the socially-minded enterprise Chocolate Tree Cake Shop teamed up to host a heartfelt and loving event, providing essential humanitarian aid to underprivileged children in Pune. This event, held at Matruchaya Anathaashram Dighi Pune, was warmly welcomed by 30 children.

Organized by Sanjog Vishwas Barge, the volunteer team included Abhishek Jadhav, Ashraf, Komal, and Satish. Together, they worked diligently to prepare a series of meaningful activities for the children. At the event, the volunteers distributed educational materials, food preparation supplies, snacks, and housekeeping items. They also shared captivating stories and engaged in games with the children, creating a joyful and memorable afternoon.

Sanjog Vishwas Barge, the event organizer, expressed his joy: "Seeing the smiles and happiness on the children's faces brings me immense joy and fulfillment. It's a pleasure to be part of something that brings so much joy to these young hearts."

Annan Gate, the head of the beneficiary institution, praised the event, expressing gratitude for the generous support from IYDF and Chocolate Tree Cake Shop Pune. The success of this event highlighted the community's commitment to caring for and supporting underprivileged children.

Through this event, IYDF and Chocolate Tree Cake Shop Pune not only provided much-needed assistance to the children but also fostered greater community cooperation and engagement. Looking ahead, both organizations plan to continue their collaboration, driving more charitable activities to bring hope and warmth to those in need.

