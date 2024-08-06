IYDF and Community Partners Support Udaipur Orphanage Children

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: On August 3, 4, 2024, Dr Saurabh's Dental Clinic and Implant Centre, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), successfully organized a humanitarian aid event at Nirakshit Baal Seva Grah in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The event was spearheaded by Dr Saurabh Goel, with active participation from Dr Barkha Makhijani Goel, Dr Vijay Goel, Dr Snehlata, and Chanda Chauhan.

The event ran from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM at Nirakshit Baal Seva Grah, Jeevan Jyoti, Sukher, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India. Founded by Arvind Kumar Sharma, the orphanage is currently managed by his son, Hemant Kumar Sharma, and is home to 25 boys aged 8 to 15.

During the aid event, volunteers distributed essential living and educational supplies, including pens, pencils, erasers, notebooks, stationery bags, stickers, toothpaste, flour, soap, salt, sugar, rice, pulses, biscuits, oil, chips, candy, and bread. Specifically, the supplies included 30 pens, 30 pencils, 30 erasers, 30 notebooks, 30 stationery bags, 50 stickers, 30 tubes of toothpaste, 20 kg of flour, 60 bars of soap, 10 kg of salt, 10 kg of sugar, 10 kg of rice, 15 kg of pulses, 60 packs of biscuits, 7 kg of oil, 120 packs of chips, 1 pack of candy, and 5 loaves of bread.

After distributing the supplies, the volunteers engaged the children in a lively cricket match and personal and group interactions. The children enjoyed delicious snacks (samosas) and desserts (ladoos), making the afternoon both memorable and joyful.

Dr Saurabh Goel expressed his gratitude during an interview, saying, "We are very thankful to Peter Varga and Hu Yan for their trust in us to serve the underprivileged children in our city. As part of the International Youth Development Foundation, participating in such humanitarian aid activities is our honor. We hope that by providing food, books, and toothpaste, we can somewhat improve these children's quality of life and health."

The success of this event was made possible by the collective efforts of the team and the financial support from IYDF. Dr Saurabh Goel emphasized their commitment to continuing such charitable activities to help more children in need.

This event not only provided material assistance to the children at the orphanage but also offered them emotional encouragement and care. Through the concerted efforts of the community, more children can feel the warmth and love they deserve.

