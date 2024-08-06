IYDF and Community Volunteers Provide Humanitarian Aid to Orphanage Children

VMPL

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 6: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with compassionate community members to host a humanitarian aid event for underprivileged children. This event, held at GHARONDA SAMVEDNA orphanage, aimed to provide essential supplies and care to children facing mental and physical challenges.

Organized by Nitesh Mahaldar, the volunteer team included Aman Sahu, Likesh Janghel, Apoorv Mahaldar, Annu Singh, Riya Chauhan, and Jyoti Singh. The event started at 1:00 PM and lasted until 2:45 PM, with volunteers actively engaging with the children, introducing the mission of IYDF, and distributing a variety of supplies.

The volunteers provided essential items to 30 boys and 35 girls, including food, daily necessities, and snacks. The supplies included murmura, poha, moong daal, Aashirvaad flour, sugar, chickpeas, Tata salt, Fortune Sun Lite sunflower oil, Amul milk, Medimix herbal soap, Brook Bond Red Label tea, and various spices. Additionally, snacks like chips, mango drinks, and mixed treats were given out.

To make the event more enriching, the volunteers organized games like carrom and lego chess, encouraging the children to participate and interact with each other. Although the children couldn't be photographed due to their circumstances, their laughter and joy were the highlights of the event.

Meena Sharma, the head of the orphanage, expressed deep gratitude for the support and care provided by the volunteers. She noted that the volunteers' active involvement and dedication greatly motivated the children and demonstrated the community's deep concern for vulnerable groups.

After the event, the volunteers shared their feelings of happiness and fulfillment, despite some challenges they couldn't fully address. They felt honored to be part of this initiative, bringing love and hope to these children.

IYDF and its volunteers remain committed to assisting more children and families in need, striving to promote societal progress and development. This event not only provided practical help to the children at the orphanage but also offered a platform for community members to show their compassion and support.

