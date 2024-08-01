IYDF and Culture Dance Studio Support Underprivileged Children Charity Event a Success

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 1: Culture Dance Studio, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), successfully hosted a charity event at Neela Jyoti Seva Asaram in Usha Bazar. Organized by Deepjit Paul, the event aimed to support and care for underprivileged children and saw enthusiastic participation from numerous volunteers.

On the day of the event, Deepjit Paul and four dedicated volunteersArbin Bahadur Sarkey, Urmila Debbarma, and Krishna Ghoshgathered to provide essential supplies to 50 children. The aid included a wide range of items such as 50 bars of soap, 5 kg of laundry detergent, 50 toothbrushes, 2 liters of hand wash, 1 kg of bleach powder, 5 liters of disinfectant, 6 large tubes of toothpaste, a football, a cricket bat, tennis balls, breakfast bread, bananas, cold drinks for 50 students, disposable plastic cups, and 2 liters of shampoo. These supplies will significantly improve the children's living conditions and support their healthy growth.

The event began at 9 AM and continued until noon. Throughout these three hours, the children received practical supplies and participated in a variety of engaging activities. Volunteers organized hip-hop dance sessions, fitness and mindfulness classes, and football matches, creating a fun and memorable morning filled with laughter and joy.

Debabrata Das, the head of Neela Jyoti Seva Asaram, expressed that the event provided not only material support but also emotional care and encouragement. He noted that the smiles on the children's faces were the best reward for the volunteers' hard work.

Deepjit Paul shared his thoughts during an interview: "The staff and children at the orphanage were very happy, and I felt incredibly fulfilled. Doing something for these children is very meaningful to me." He also mentioned plans to continue organizing similar events in the future, encouraging more people to join in caring for underprivileged children.

The successful completion of this event highlights Culture Dance Studio's commitment to social responsibility and spreads positive energy throughout the community. It is hoped that more businesses and individuals will join such initiatives, contributing to social harmony and development.

