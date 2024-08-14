IYDF and Cuts and Curves Vicky's Gym & Fitness Illuminate Hope for Orphanage Children

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14: On the evening of August 12, a heartwarming charity event, co-hosted by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Cuts and Curves Vicky's Gym & Fitness, took place at the New Hope and New Life Children's Home in Chennai. The event aimed to provide much-needed supplies to the orphanage's children while sharing joyful moments through interactive games.

Led by IYDF's volunteer team, the event was organized by Vignesh SP, the owner of Cuts and Curves Vicky's Gym & Fitness, who actively participated along with volunteers Swetha G and Elangovan. The event was held in the Perumbakkam community of Chennai, where the children spent an evening filled with laughter and warmth.

A total of 60 children took part in the aid event. IYDF and Cuts and Curves Vicky's Gym & Fitness thoughtfully prepared a variety of supplies for the children, including badminton rackets, footballs, volleyballs, children's storybooks, and essential items such as laundry soap, bath soap, dishwashing powder, and toilet cleaner. Additionally, the children received A4 paper for their studies and vegetarian meals.

During the event, the volunteers not only distributed these supplies but also engaged in fun games with the children, helping them momentarily forget the hardships of life and feel the warmth of community care.

Reflecting on the event, organizer Vignesh SP expressed, "The smiles on the children's faces brought me immense satisfaction and motivated me to continue doing more of these good deeds." This event not only brightened the lives of the orphanage children but also planted seeds of compassion in the hearts of the volunteers.

Through this event, IYDF and Cuts and Curves Vicky's Gym & Fitness once again demonstrated their commitment and dedication to social welfare, spreading positive energy throughout the community. It is hoped that in the future, more acts of kindness will join this cause, working together to create a brighter tomorrow for these children.

