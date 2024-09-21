IYDF and D Interio Bring Care and Joy to Underprivileged Children in Saharanpur

VMPL

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with D Interio, successfully organized a charitable event in a disadvantaged community in Saharanpur. Led by Mr. Mubarak Ali Khan, the team of volunteers distributed essential living and educational supplies to 25 children in the community. They also conducted a variety of fun games, bringing care and joy to the children.

Joining Forces for Charity: Supporting Underprivileged Children

The event was led by Mubarak Ali Khan, with a dedicated volunteer team including Reshma Khan, Shabana Khan, Sahiba Khan, Sameer Khan, and Nigar Khan. Together, they distributed a range of essentials such as snacks, beverages, mineral water, toothpaste, chickpeas, coarse wheat flour, antibacterial soap, sugar, refined oil, flattened rice, pulses, biscuits, and wheat flour. Additionally, the children received colored drawing pens, stationery sets, and notebooks, providing them with better tools and resources for their studies.

The beneficiary community is located in the Mahipura area of Saharanpur, where the volunteers carried out the event at address 3/6604A. Through this initiative, IYDF and D Interio provided tangible support for the daily lives of the local children and opened up more possibilities for their future development.

Fun Games and Warm Interactions

In addition to distributing supplies, the event featured several fun games. The children participated in balloon games, carrom board matches, and a lemon and spoon race, filling the area with laughter and joy. Through these activities, the volunteers formed strong bonds with the children, allowing them to experience the care and attention of society while enjoying the games.

Volunteer Reflections: Experiencing Happiness and Responsibility

After the event, Mr. Mubarak Ali Khan shared his thoughts, saying, "I am very grateful to IYDF for giving me this opportunity. I love interacting with the children and engaging with them. Seeing the smiles on their faces makes me feel immensely proud." Other volunteers also expressed that being able to help these children and seeing their happiness during the event filled them with a sense of joy and fulfillment.

The Charitable Path of IYDF and D Interio

As an international organization dedicated to global youth development, IYDF continues to promote the education, health, and social participation of disadvantaged groups through collaborations with companies like D Interio. This charitable event in Saharanpur once again demonstrated IYDF's mission and commitment to helping underprivileged children.

Looking Ahead: Collaborating for a Better Future

This aid event not only provided material assistance to the underprivileged children of Saharanpur but also conveyed love and hope through the volunteers' efforts. IYDF calls on more businesses and individuals to join the cause of public welfare, offering support and care to more children in need, and together creating a future full of hope and opportunity.

About IYDF

Since its establishment, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) has been committed to helping vulnerable children and youth worldwide through education, health, and social participation programs. As an international organization, IYDF advocates for social responsibility and sustainable development, striving to create a brighter future for every child.

