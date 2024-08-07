IYDF and Daksh Yoga Unite to Provide Life-Changing Humanitarian Aid for Children

VMPL

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 7: With the support of IYDF, Daksh Yoga organized an unforgettable humanitarian aid event in Sukhdev Nagar, Ranchi, Jharkhand. The event, led by Daksh Yoga's CEO Sumit Soni, involved five dedicated volunteers: Neelu Kumari Soni, Nishant Yadav, Sunil Kumar, Sakshi Kumari, and Arya Prahlad Bhagat.

The beneficiaries of this event were children from the Chunna Bhatta slum area, with Nishant Yadav as the beneficiary coordinator. The event took place in Sukhdev Nagar from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on August 4th, and it was filled with warmth and compassion. The volunteers not only distributed essential supplies but also engaged in playful activities with the children, bringing them immense joy.

The aid included school supplies and food for 100 children, consisting of two large children's cushions, 100 notebooks, 100 pencils, 100 erasers, 100 sharpeners. Each child received 5 kilograms of flour and 5 kilograms of rice.

During the event, the volunteers interacted closely with the children, whose faces lit up with happiness. Sumit Soni shared his heartfelt experience: "When I went among the children, they were very quiet, as if they lacked a lot. Then, when I told them I brought something for them, they became very happy. At that moment, I thought about what it would be like to be in their place. When I gave them the supplies, they looked so happy. Seeing their happiness made me happy too. I am grateful for the time spent with these children. Although our presence provided them with some warmth and joy, I could clearly see their fear for the future and their thirst for knowledge. Moving forward, I will continue to support these children."

This event was not just about providing material aid but also about offering emotional support and companionship. IYDF and Daksh Yoga aim to raise awareness and encourage support from all sectors of society for underprivileged children, striving to provide them with better opportunities and hope for the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor