IYDF and Dental Perk Bring Care and Assistance to Children at Angel Orphanage in Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Dental Perk Multi-speciality Dental and Implant Centre joined forces to host a heartwarming charity event at the Angel Orphanage in Bangalore. The event aimed not only to provide essential supplies to the children but also to bring them joy and hope through engaging interactive games.

Power of Collaboration: IYDF and Dental Perk Unite for a Cause

IYDF has long been dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children and promoting educational development. Dental Perk Multi-speciality Dental and Implant Centre, led by Dr. S. Sathish Kumaran, played a vital role in this charity event. Along with his team of volunteers, including Dr. D. Krishna Kumar and Dr. S. Karthi Krishna, he actively participated in the event, bringing both material and emotional support to the children at Angel Orphanage. The volunteers not only donated supplies but also spent quality time with the children, engaging them in interactive games and sharing laughter and care.

Donated Supplies: Ensuring Daily Needs and Learning Resources

Dental Perk provided a range of supplies to help the children at Angel Orphanage with their daily lives and education. Food items such as 30 litres of Gold Winner cooking oil, 90 kilograms of Bullet rice, 20 kilograms of Wheel detergent, 2 kilograms of cumin powder, and 1 kilogram of mustard were donated to meet their dietary needs. Each child also received a stationery set that included essentials like pencil cases, pencils, erasers, and sharpeners. These supplies not only helped improve the children's daily living conditions but also eased the orphanage's material burden.

Event Location: Angel Orphanage, Bangalore

The event was held at Angel Orphanage, located at No 13, Angels Orphanage Anatha Ashram Compound, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560051. This orphanage has long been providing shelter and education to orphans in Bangalore. Stalin, the head of the orphanage, expressed his gratitude to IYDF and Dental Perk for their generous support, noting the positive impact the donations had on the children's lives.

Interactive Activities: Laughter and Joy for the Children

Beyond the donation of supplies, the event featured a variety of interactive activities designed to bring joy and relaxation to the children. The day was filled with games and laughter, including a paper cup smash game that tested the children's reaction skills and brought endless fun. A mini football match led by the volunteers gave the children a chance to experience the joy of teamwork and physical activity. The volunteers also engaged in one-on-one interactions with each child, learning about their lives and offering encouragement and support. These activities provided the children with a chance to enjoy themselves while also helping to boost their confidence and team spirit.

Organizers' Reflections: Deep Emotional Connection and Fulfillment

Reflecting on the event, Dr. S. Sathish Kumaran shared his feelings: "Spending time with these children and being able to help them was a deeply profound experience. Interacting with them and understanding their needs gave me a renewed sense of purpose to help those who are without a home. The day was filled with joy, and we left with a deep sense of satisfaction from seeing the smiles on the children's faces." The volunteers echoed this sentiment, expressing that the event brought them a sense of fulfillment through serving others. Dr. D. Krishna Kumar added, "This event truly made us realize the importance of social responsibility. Through these small actions, we can bring about some change in the children's lives."

Conclusion: Igniting Hope for the Future

The charity event organized by IYDF and Dental Perk provided essential support to the children at Angel Orphanage, while the interactive activities helped build their confidence and hope. IYDF plans to continue partnering with various organizations to offer support and care to more children in need around the world. Through such charitable events, we believe every child can grow up in a loving environment and have a brighter future.

