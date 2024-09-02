IYDF and Devans Digital Studio Host Charity Event for Orphanage Children in Kozhikode, Kerala

PNN

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India] September 2: On August 31st, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Devans Digital Studio, organized a heartwarming charity event for 33 orphanage children in the Cheruvatta, Moozhikkal area of Kozhikode. The event, led by Anu Dev, saw active participation from volunteers Vyshak, Dinesh, Jisna, and Atul, who worked together to bring essential supplies and joy to the children.

Aid Supplies and Event Highlights

During the event, the children received a variety of essential items, including food staples such as rice, wheat flour, oil, and cereals, as well as toys, footballs, cricket bats, and tennis rackets. Additionally, they were provided with sweets, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushesitems that not only met their daily needs but also added a touch of fun and vibrancy to their lives.

Activities at the Event

To enhance the excitement, the volunteers organized a singing competition, where the children eagerly showcased their talents and energy. The entire event was filled with laughter and joy, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

Reflections

After the event, Anu Dev shared his thoughts: "This event brought courage and happiness to the children at the orphanage. It made them feel that there are people who care about them and are willing to support them as they journey toward a brighter future."

This charity event provided not only material support but also emotional encouragement, highlighting IYDF and Devans Digital Studio's active commitment to social welfare and their deep concern for the community.

