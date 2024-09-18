IYDF and Dezign Layers Bring Joy and Support to Children at Vivekanand Kushtha Ashram in Meerut

PNN

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Dezign Layers, organized a special charity event at Vivekanand Kushtha Ashram in Meerut. The event aimed to provide essential living supplies, educational materials, and recreational equipment for the children, while also bringing them joy and support through interactive games. Organized by Mr. Shirish Khanna, the event saw the participation of 40 children, offering them a day filled with love and care.

Diverse Donations: Enriching Play, Learning, and Daily Life

The donations for this event covered a wide range of items needed for the children's daily life, education, and play. The recreational equipment included badminton rackets, shuttlecocks, carrom boards, shuttlecocks, and flying chess sets. Educational supplies such as pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, water bottles, lunch boxes, pencil cases, and even a cash register were provided. Daily essentials included surfboards, soap, laundry soap, flour, and rice. Snacks and beverages, including bananas, cold drinks, and treats, added to the children's enjoyment. These donations not only enhanced the children's living conditions but also gave them the opportunity to develop teamwork and cognitive skills through play. The school supplies provided crucial support for their learning, helping them approach their studies with increased confidence and focus.

Volunteer Team: Active Participation and Warmth

Ten volunteers were involved throughout the event, spending a memorable afternoon with the children. These volunteers were Akash Kumar, Darshan Abhishek, Raj Kumar, Aman Kakker, Ashi Kakker, Sonam Vig, Pradeep Sharma, Pratham Sharma, Mitul Vig, and Anand Kumar. They not only helped distribute the supplies but also actively participated in the children's games, leading them in various activities. The event included games like carrom and shuttlecock, where both children and volunteers engaged enthusiastically, filling the atmosphere with joy and laughter. Mr. Amit Kumar, the head of Vivekanand Kushtha Ashram, also participated and assisted in ensuring the event's smooth progress.

Vibrant Activities: A Blend of Interaction and Fun

The event began at noon with the distribution of supplies, where volunteers handed out educational and daily items to the children. Following this, the children and volunteers took group photos to capture this warm and special moment. The highlight of the day was the games segment, where the children and volunteers played together. The carrom and shuttlecock competitions were particularly engaging, with everyone enjoying themselves immensely. The children's smiles and enthusiastic participation brought energy and joy to the entire event.

Volunteers' Reflections: Gratitude and Fulfillment

After the event, Shirish Khanna, representing Dezign Layers and the volunteer team, shared their feelings: "We feel truly honoured to be part of such a humanitarian aid activity. Seeing the children's smiles filled us with a deep sense of satisfaction. We are grateful to IYDF for giving us this opportunity. It's a noble cause, and we take great pride in bringing care and support to the children through these small acts." He further expressed a desire to participate in more similar activities in the future, helping more children in need and continuing to contribute to society.

Looking Ahead: Joining Hands to Spread Love and Hope

This event not only brought material support to the children at Vivekanand Kushtha Ashram but also added colour and joy to their lives through interactive activities. The collaboration between IYDF and Dezign Layers once again demonstrated their steadfast commitment to supporting underprivileged children and advancing social welfare. In the future, IYDF plans to continue working with companies like Dezign Layers to organize more charity projects, helping children worldwide receive the care and support they need. As experienced by the volunteers, these activities bring happiness not only to the children but also to everyone involved, creating an indescribable sense of fulfilment and joy.

Through this event, the children gained supplies, knowledge, and friendships, while the volunteers found inner peace and a sense of achievement. Moving forward, IYDF will continue to bring love and hope to more children, helping them build a brighter future.

