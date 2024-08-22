IYDF and Digital Omnicon Empower Sambhal Children Through Art and Dance

PNN

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 22: On a bright and sunny morning, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Digital Omnicon came together to host a heartwarming event at Miyan Sarai Quila in Sambhal. The event, aimed at bringing joy and educational opportunities to over 65 children, took place from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Organized by Falak Naaz and supported by a dedicated team of volunteers including Moin Ahmad, Ruma Parveen, and Aarooba Qureshi, the day was filled with creativity, learning, and community spirit.

Guided by Mohammad Touseef from the beneficiary organization, the event turned into a vibrant celebration of art and dance, where children enthusiastically participated in various activities that not only sparked their artistic expression but also strengthened their sense of community. The atmosphere was lively, with young participants eagerly showcasing their talents in front of an engaged audience.

The event was not only about entertainment; it also aimed to provide essential support to the children. With the backing of Digital Omnicon, the children received various supplies that ensured they had the tools needed for their education and daily lives.

Reflecting on the event, Falak Naaz shared, "It feels absolutely wonderful. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and knowing that we've made a positive impact on their lives is an indescribable feeling of fulfillment."

This initiative by IYDF and Digital Omnicon underscores the power of collective effort in bringing about positive change. It highlights the importance of meaningful engagement and providing necessary resources to support the younger generation in their growth and development.

