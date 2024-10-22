IYDF and Digital Omnicon Join Hands to Bring Care and Support to Children in Sambhal

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: On October 16, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Digital Omnicon to organize a heartwarming charity event in Jamalpur Bhartal, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The event aimed to provide educational and recreational supplies to 85 local children, helping to improve their living conditions while inspiring hope and enthusiasm for their future. Led by Mr. Mohammad Touseef, a team of dedicated volunteersincluding Falak Naaz, Areeba Khan, Mohd Sadiq, Ruma Parveen, Tarannum Jahan, Gulesaman, Nuzhat Qureshi, Aruba Qureshi, Reema, Moin Ahmad, Ilma, Akhansha, Kanchan, Misha, Bushra, and Akashworked together to deliver warmth and support to the children.

Donation of Supplies: Supporting Children's Learning and Play

During the event, volunteers donated a variety of items to the children, ranging from educational tools to entertainment resources. These included school bags, lunch boxes, pencil cases, colored paper, rulers, paneer samosas, chips, Kurkure snacks, small tote bags, badminton sets, and cold drinks. These contributions not only provided the children with essential learning tools but also enhanced their opportunities for extracurricular activities.

The children were overjoyed as they received the donations, and the atmosphere was filled with warmth and gratitude. IYDF and Digital Omnicon's generous contributions not only met the children's immediate needs but also provided them with a sense of care and encouragement as they grow.

Fun-Filled Activities: Games and Competitions Energize the Children

In addition to the donation of supplies, the volunteers organized a variety of interactive games and competitions, which enriched the children's experience. Activities included the popular "Sounding Chair" (musical chairs), running races, dance performances, and an art competition. These games brought out the children's creativity and energy, giving them a chance to enjoy themselves while building confidence.

The event was filled with laughter and enthusiasm as the children actively participated in every activity, cheered on by the volunteers. Mr. Mohammad Touseef expressed his feelings about the day: "When we arrived, the children were full of excitement, and their eyes sparkled with joy. Seeing their smiles gave us immense happiness. This event brought so much fulfillment to all of us, and sharing this special time with the children was truly beyond words."

Volunteers Reflect: The Joy of Helping Others

After the event, the volunteers shared their reflections. "This event not only provided material support to the children but also gave all of us volunteers a deep sense of fulfillment," they said. "Through these activities, we've seen firsthand the power and importance of giving back." Other volunteers echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing how meaningful it was to contribute to the children's well-being.

IYDF: Committed to Creating a Brighter Future for Children

IYDF remains committed to improving the lives of children by offering practical and emotional support to those in need. The partnership with Digital Omnicon showcased IYDF's dedication to empowering youth through community outreach and charity events. Sumit Kumar, the head of the beneficiary institution, expressed his gratitude: "These supplies and activities not only helped the children but also brought so much joy into their lives. We are deeply thankful for the support and kindness of IYDF and Digital Omnicon."

A Promise for the Future: Bringing Hope to More Children

This event provided the children with vital supplies and a day filled with fun and growth through games and competitions. IYDF and Digital Omnicon are committed to continuing such charitable efforts in the future, bringing warmth and hope to even more children in need. Through these acts of kindness, they aim to pave a brighter path for children, inspiring them to chase their dreams with confidence.

The children left the event with not only new supplies but also memories of love and care gained through the volunteers' interactions and games. IYDF will continue working with various communities and organizations to create more opportunities and hope for these children's futures.

