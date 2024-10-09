IYDF and Disha Holidays Bring Hope and Joy to Children at Justice for Children School

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: On October 6th, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Disha Holidays to organise a heartwarming charity event at Justice for Children School in Mathura. Led by Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma, the event provided 35 students with essential school supplies and recreational equipment, along with a range of interactive games and activities that brought smiles and warmth to the children. This initiative showcased IYDF and Disha Holidays' shared commitment to children's development, making the children feel the care and support of society.

Team Effort from Dedicated Volunteers

The event was organised by Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma, with support from a dedicated team of volunteers, including Megh Shyam Upadhyay, Rahul Khatri, Saurabh Sharma, Sonpal Singh Tomar, Raj Sharma, Satish Sharma, and Brijesh Upadhyay. The volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure the event's success, from preparing supplies to coordinating activities on the day. With the assistance of Ms. Tanu Chauhan, head of Justice for Children School, the children were able to fully enjoy the fun and warmth the event offered.

Donations of Learning and Recreational Materials

During the event, IYDF and Disha Holidays provided a variety of educational supplies, including subject-specific notebooks for Hindi, English, and Mathematics, as well as pens, pencils, erasers, drawing books, and coloured pencils. In addition, the children received snack packs with "Fruity" drinks to keep them energised throughout the day. To encourage physical activity, the event also included the donation of badminton rackets, shuttlecocks, and a chess set. These donations not only supported the children's education and recreational needs but also showed them that they are valued by society.

Interactive Activities: Sparking Interest and Participation

The volunteers organised a range of engaging activities that brought joy and excitement to the children. They eagerly participated in badminton matches, chess games, and a fun trivia contest. The sports activities helped the children develop teamwork skills, while the trivia games encouraged curiosity and critical thinking. Throughout the event, the children's enthusiastic attitudes and bright smiles created a warm and lively atmosphere.

Organiser's Reflections: Gratitude and Fulfillment

After the event, Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma shared his heartfelt thoughts: "Being part of this event has brought me immense satisfaction. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces filled our entire team with joy. These children look to us with hope, and we did our best to make this day unforgettable for them. I truly feel that our efforts have been rewarded with the success of this event." The volunteers also expressed how this experience deepened their understanding of the joy that comes from helping others, and they look forward to participating in similar events in the future.

IYDF and Disha Holidays: A Shared Commitment to Philanthropy

Through this event, IYDF and Disha Holidays demonstrated their commitment to supporting charitable causes. By providing educational and recreational materials, they not only assisted the children's daily lives but also aimed to raise awareness about the importance of children's education and development. IYDF plans to continue partnering with more businesses to engage the community in supporting children's growth and offering them more opportunities. Ms. Tanu Chauhan, head of the school, expressed her gratitude, noting that the supplies and the volunteers' presence had made a significant impact on the children's learning and overall well-being.

Spreading Love and Care: Lighting the Way for Children's Futures

This event not only brought support to the children at Justice for Children School but also deeply touched the hearts of the volunteers. IYDF and Disha Holidays will continue working together to bring hope and support to more children in need. By organising charitable initiatives like this, they hope to inspire more people to join in and make a difference in children's lives, ensuring that they feel society's warmth and care as they grow. Every act of kindness is like a light that helps guide these children toward a brighter future.

